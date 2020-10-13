CJ Cup: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy in Featured Groups

Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm play alongside each other at the CJ Cup

The world’s top golfers are in Las Vegas this week for the CJ Cup, with Rory McIlroy making his tournament debut and Jon Rahm having the chance to move back to world No 1.

This year's contest has been relocated from South Korea's Jeju Island to the USA due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Shadow Creek hosting a star-studded line-up for the first of back-to-back no-cut events on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy ramps up his pre-Masters preparation with the first of consecutive PGA Tour appearances on the West Coast, with the world No 4 part of Featured Group coverage with fellow former Players Championship winners Sergio Garcia and Si Woo Kim.

McIlroy is looking for a first victory since the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions

Reigning FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson can extend his advantage at the top of the world rankings this week and has been grouped with Rahm for the first two days, with the Spaniard needing a top-four finish to have a chance of jumping above him in the standings.

Matthew Wolff, who has posted back-to-back runner-up finishes in his last two starts, completes that marquee threeball, while PGA Champion Collin Morikawa has been put with Xander Schauffele and Norway's Viktor Hovland.

Wolff lost to Martin Laird in a play-off at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka - who became world No 1 for the first time when he won the CJ Cup in 2018 - features for the first time since August's Wyndham Championship, having missed the US Open through injury.

Koepka, now world No 11, has been grouped for the first two rounds alongside defending champion Justin Thomas, who also won the inaugural event in 2017, and South Korea's Sungjae Im.

Sky Sports will have nearly 30 hours of live coverage from Las Vegas across the four days, with Featured Group action beginning at 5.45pm each day on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage live from 10pm.

There's also a live nine-hole charity challenge ahead of the event, with Bubba Watson teaming up with Rickie Fowler to take on Kevin Na and Byeong Hun An. "The Charity Challenge presented by MGM Resorts" is live on Wednesday from 10pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Fowler has dropped to world No 43, his lowest ranking since 2013

Featured Groups (timings TBC)

Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Matthew Wolff

Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Si Woo Kim

Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

Watch the CJ Cup throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf! Live coverage begins on Thursday from 5.45pm on Sky Sports Golf and 10pm on Sky Sports Main Event.