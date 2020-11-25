Sky Sports Golf podcast: How golf will return in England post-lockdown

The new Sky Sports Golf podcast is out now

An update on golf courses reopening in England and reaction to a busy week in the sport all feature in another bumper edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson is among the guests, joining host Josh Antmann to give his reaction to the government's announcement that courses can reopen in England when lockdown ends on December 2.

Tomlinson discusses how the golfing community united to help people get playing again and looks at the safety precautions in place to make the sport Covid-secure, plus explains what he hopes happens to courses if there are further lockdowns.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"We've made our point not only for golf to come back on December 2 but also for golf to be thought about in a much more serious light if we go into another lockdown, so we can look to keep it open," Tomlinson told the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Listen or subscribe on:

"As from next Wednesday, the tee times open up and fourballs out there so we can get back out there. We'll be Covid safe and we'll be socially distanced, but people can get and play golf again which is fantastic for both golfers and golf courses alike."

Away from English golf courses, Tony Johnstone calls in from South Africa to reflect on the thrilling finishes to both the Joburg Open and the RSM Classic, plus puts his wildlife skills to the test in a special quiz from Leopard Creek.

Golf Vodcast Live on

Alison Whitaker reviews Emily Kristine Pedersen's back-to-back wins on the Ladies European Tour to wrap the Order of Merit with a week to spare, plus the panel off their predictions for this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify or Apple Podcasts!

The Vodcast version is out now on Sky Sports On Demand, with the show also on Sky Sports Golf this Wednesday from 7pm and 10pm.