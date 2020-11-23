Coronavirus: Fans to be allowed into stadiums in England at end of lockdown

Supporters will be permitted to attend events in stadiums in England when the national lockdown ends on December 2, says Boris Johnson.

The decision will provide a major boost to governing bodies, which have been forced to postpone events or hold them behind closed doors during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as individual clubs that have been trying to survive without revenue from ticket sales.

Outdoors stadiums in tier 1 areas - deemed to be medium risk by the Government - will be allowed to hold up to 4,000 socially-distanced fans or half of their maximum capacity, depending on which is fewer.

Outdoor stadiums in tier 2 areas - viewed to be high risk - can welcome up to 2,000 spectators or half of their maximum capacity, depending on which is fewer.

Indoors stadiums in tiers 1 and 2 will be allowed to host up to 1,000 fans or half of their maximum capacity, depending on which is fewer.

But both indoor and outdoors stadiums in tier 3 areas - seen as very high risk - will have to continue to hold events behind closed doors.

The Prime Minister warned, however, the Government's coronavirus tier system will be strengthened when the national lockdown ends on December 2, meaning more areas will fall into higher tiers than previously.

During a virtual statement regarding England's exit from its national lockdown to the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon, the Prime Minister said: "The hard truth is that we are not there yet. We must get through winter without the virus spreading out of control. Our winter plan is designed to carry us safely to spring.

"I can confirm that the national restrictions will end on December 2 and they will not be renewed. Collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports can resume and shops, personal care and the wider leisure sector can reopen.

"In Tiers 1 and 2, spectator sports will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing. Later this week, we will announce which areas will fall into which tier - I hope on Thursday - based on analysis of cases in all age groups and the rate of which cases are rising or falling.

Surrey Youth League General Secretary Frank Thompson has warned the government that clubs will need financial support to be sustainable after the coronavirus pandemic

"I'm sorry to say we expect more regions will fall, at least temporarily, into higher levels than before.

"2020 has been a tragic year - winter will be hard - but we have turned a corner and an escape route is in sight. We must hold tight and pull together for one final push to the spring."

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said last week there was "definitely a chance" of some venues being able to reopen on a limited basis by Christmas in the areas with the lowest infection rates.

Last Thursday the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announced a £300m 'Winter Survival Package' of loans and grants to sports which are facing financial losses as a result of the absence of fans from stadiums.

Outdoor grassroots sport will be allowed to resume in England when the national lockdown ends.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the news in a virtual statement to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon, outlining plans for a relaxation of restrictions from December 2.

Outdoor sport for all ages will be permitted, even in areas most affected by the Government's Covid-19 tier system.

This will include golf courses, tennis courts and football clubs - and gyms will also be able to re-open.

Grassroots and amateur sport has been suspended since November 5.