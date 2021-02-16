Sky Sports Golf podcast: Pebble Beach highlights, Jordan Spieth progress and golf's big comebacks

Jordan Spieth finished tied-third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jordan Spieth’s resurgence, Pebble Beach rule incidents and a couple of high-profile golfing comebacks all feature in another bumper Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Trish Johnson and Simon Holmes join Josh Antmann to reflect on the week's biggest talking points, following on from Daniel Berger's impressive victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The trio discuss Berger's success and another improved display from Spieth, who posted his second top-five in as many starts, plus give their verdict of penalties dished out to Russell Knox and Maverick McNealy during the tournament.

This year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am went ahead without spectators or amateurs because of Covid-19 restrictions

Away from last week's PGA Tour action, Holmes - Annika Sorenstam's former coach - gives his verdict on the announcement that she will make her first LPGA Tour appearance in 13 years later this month.

Sorenstam will be joined in the field by fellow former world No 1 Yani Tseng, who has dropped outside the world's top 900 after injuries left her playing a limited schedule in recent years, with the podcast looking at whether the pair will still be able to compete at the highest level.

Johnson gives her reaction to a record-breaking Ladies European Tour schedule being announced in recent days and the importance of the partnership with the LPGA Tour, while both guests offer their predictions for this week's Genesis Invitational.

