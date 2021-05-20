PGA Championship: John Catlin handed one-shot penalty for slow play in first round

John Catlin was hit with a one-shot penalty

John Catlin was hit with a slow-play penalty in the first round of the PGA Championship, the first player to be penalised in a major since 2013.

Catlin was docked a shot after two infringements, the first on the long 16th and another at the third, turning a 74 into a three-over 75 at Kiawah Island.

The American, winner of three European Tour titles since September, received a bad time at the 16th when he was adjudged to have taken 74 seconds to hit his second shot.

Catlin was then timed at 63 seconds for his approach to the third, prompting officials to inform him of his one-shot penalty under the PGA of America's pace of play regulations.

A statement from the tournament organisers read: "John Catlin received a one-stroke penalty for a breach of the PGA Championship Pace of Play Policy during the first round of the 103rd PGA Championship at The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island.

"The PGA of America has adopted a Pace of Play Policy under Rule 5.6b(3) of the Rules of Golf to encourage and enforce prompt play."

Despite many groups taking over five-and-a-half hours to complete their first rounds, Catlin was the only player to be punished on day one.

His penalty is the first to be handed out for slow play since the 2013 Masters, when 14-year-old amateur Guan Tianlang fell foul of the regulations for pace of play at Augusta National.