Tour Championship: Pairings and tee times for first round of PGA Tour's FedExCup season finale
Patrick Cantlay heads into the Tour Championship top of the FedExCup standings; All 30 players in the field are still in the running to win the $15million jackpot - watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports.
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 31/08/21 2:28pm
Pairings and tee times for the opening round of the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
USA unless stated; all times BST
Starting from hole one
1640 Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed
1650 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1700 Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler
1710 Stewart Cink, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1720 Corey Conners (Can), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1730 Kevin Na, Brooks Koepka
1740 Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak
1750 Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1800 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1810 Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1820 Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns
1830 Harris English, Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1840 Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Thomas
1850 Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm (Esp)
1900 Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau
