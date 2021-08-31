Tour Championship: Pairings and tee times for first round of PGA Tour's FedExCup season finale

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are both former winners of the FedExCup

Pairings and tee times for the opening round of the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

USA unless stated; all times BST

Starting from hole one

1640 Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed

1650 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Sergio Garcia (Esp)

Sergio Garcia is making his first appearance at the Tour Championship since 2017

1700 Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler

1710 Stewart Cink, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1720 Corey Conners (Can), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1730 Kevin Na, Brooks Koepka

1740 Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak

1750 Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1800 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1810 Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im (Kor)

Collin Morikawa will start the week on three under and seven shots off the lead

1820 Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns

1830 Harris English, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1840 Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Thomas

1850 Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1900 Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

