DP World Tour Championship: Pairings and tee times for second round at Jumeriah Golf Estates
53 players in action in Dubai this week, with six still in the running to end the season top of the Race to Dubai standings - watch Featured Group coverage live on Friday from 5am on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 18/11/21 3:43pm
Pairings and tee times for the second round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship have been announced, which will held on the Earth Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai.
British unless stated; all times GMT
0415 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
0425 Danny Willett, Calum Hill
0435 Adri Arnaus (Esp), Billy Horschel (USA)
0445 Laurie Canter, Antoine Rozner (Fra)
0455 Victor Perez (Fra), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)
0505 Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi (Ita)
Live DP World Tour Golf
November 19, 2021, 7:00am
Live on
0515 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
0525 Ian Poulter, Min Woo Lee (Aus)
0535 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Lucas Herbert (Aus)
0550 Patrick Reed (USA), Jason Scrivener (Aus)
0600 Justin Harding (Rsa), Francesco Laporta (Ita)
0610 James Morrison, Tyrrell Hatton
0620 Matt Fitzpatrick, Paul Casey
Live DP World Tour Golf
November 19, 2021, 5:00am
Live on
0630 Will Zalatoris (USA), Tommy Fleetwood
0640 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Jamie Donaldson
0650 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Grant Forrest
0700 Jeff Winther (Den), Maximilian Kieffer (Ger)
0710 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Shane Lowry (Irl)
0725 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Thomas Detry (Bel)
0735 Sean Crocker (USA), John Catlin (USA)
0745 Collin Morikawa (USA), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
0755 Robert MacIntyre, Johannes Veerman (USA)
0805 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Marcus Armitage
0815 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Martin Kaymer (Ger)
0825 Sam Horsfield, Alexander Bjork (Swe)
0835 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Joachim B Hansen (Den)
0845 Tapio Pulkannen (Fin), Rory McIlroy
Watch the DP World Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf. Live action continues Friday with Featured Groups from 5am, ahead of full coverage from 7am.