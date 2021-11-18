DP World Tour Championship: Pairings and tee times for third round at Jumeriah Golf Estates

Tommy Fleetwood is eight off the halfway lead at the DP World Tour Championship

Pairings and tee times for the third round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship have been announced, which will held on the Earth Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai.

British unless stated; all times GMT

0430 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)

0440 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Danny Willett

0450 James Morrison, Francesco Laporta (Ita)

0500 Laurie Canter, Patrick Reed (USA)

0510* Antoine Rozner (Fra), Billy Horschel

0520* Will Zalatoris (USA), Tyrrell Hatton

0530 Justin Harding (Rsa), Victor Perez (Fra)

0540 Adri Arnaus (Esp), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

0550 Adrain Meronk (Pol), Sean Crocker (USA)

0605 Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter

0615 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Richard Bland

0625 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

0635 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

0645 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Marcus Armitage

0655 Johannes Veerman (USA), Maximilian Kieffer (Ger)

0705 Grant Forrest, Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp)

0715 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

0725 Thomas Detry (Bel), Jeff Winther (Den)

0740 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Paul Casey

0750 Matt Fitzpatrick, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

0800 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Jamie Donaldson

0810 Joachim B. Hansen (Den), Sergio Garcia (Esp)

0820 Robert MacIntyre, Martin Kaymer (Ger)

0830 Collin Morikawa (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

0840 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Sam Horsfield

0850 John Catlin (USA), Shane Lowry (Irl)

