DP World Tour Championship: Pairings and tee times for third round at Jumeriah Golf Estates
52 players in action in Dubai this weekend, with six still in the running to end the season top of the Race to Dubai standings - watch Featured Group coverage live on Saturday from 5am on Sky Sports Golf
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 19/11/21 2:05pm
Pairings and tee times for the third round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship have been announced, which will held on the Earth Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai.
British unless stated; all times GMT
*Denotes Featured Groups, live from 5am on Sky Sports Golf and then available via the red button from 7am
0430 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)
0440 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Danny Willett
0450 James Morrison, Francesco Laporta (Ita)
0500 Laurie Canter, Patrick Reed (USA)
0510* Antoine Rozner (Fra), Billy Horschel
0520* Will Zalatoris (USA), Tyrrell Hatton
0530 Justin Harding (Rsa), Victor Perez (Fra)
0540 Adri Arnaus (Esp), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
0550 Adrain Meronk (Pol), Sean Crocker (USA)
0605 Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter
0615 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Richard Bland
0625 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)
0635 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
0645 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Marcus Armitage
0655 Johannes Veerman (USA), Maximilian Kieffer (Ger)
0705 Grant Forrest, Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp)
0715 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
0725 Thomas Detry (Bel), Jeff Winther (Den)
0740 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Paul Casey
0750 Matt Fitzpatrick, Thomas Pieters (Bel)
0800 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Jamie Donaldson
0810 Joachim B. Hansen (Den), Sergio Garcia (Esp)
0820 Robert MacIntyre, Martin Kaymer (Ger)
0830 Collin Morikawa (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
0840 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Sam Horsfield
0850 John Catlin (USA), Shane Lowry (Irl)
