Tiger Woods to be introduced by daughter, Sam Woods, at World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Tiger Woods will be added to World Golf's Hall of Fame in a special ceremony on Wednesday

Tiger Woods will be introduced by his daughter Sam when he is inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The ceremony - postponed a year due to Covid-19 - will take place at the PGA Tour's headquarters in Florida on the eve of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, with the 14-year-old selected by Woods to introduce her father.

Sam Woods was born the day after Woods tied-second in the 2007 US Open and was at Augusta National for the 2019 Masters, where she watched him secure a memorable 15th major title with a one-shot victory.

Hall of Fame member Davis Love III will introduce retired PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem, while Judy Rankin will present to three-time US Women's Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning.

Marion Hollins, a US Women's Amateur champion who was also a renowned course developer and architect, will be recognised posthumously as the fourth member of the 2022 class.

Woods recently won the inaugural Player Impact Program despite last playing an official PGA Tour event in the 2020 Masters, with the 46-year-old still recovering from the injuries he sustained in a horrific car crash in Los Angeles last February.

The former world No 1's only 2021 tournament came in December, where he partnered his son, Charlie, at the 36-hole PNC Championship. Woods has yet to announce when he will be able to return to PGA Tour action.

Thomas to attend 'special' ceremony

Defending Players champion Justin Thomas - a long-time friend of Woods - is pleased about his afternoon tee time on Thursday afternoon, as it will allow him the opportunity to attend the ceremony the previous evening.

"What he has done for the game since then is just monumental," Thomas said ahead of The Players. "I don't think I could even come close to putting it into words.

"He's been a massive impact and influence on me, and I'm very happy that I got an afternoon tee time on Thursday so I can go watch him get inducted. That's going to be pretty cool, a special night."

