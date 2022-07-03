Tiger Woods returns to action with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm in JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy both feature in the JP McManus Pro-Am this week, live on Sky Sports

Tiger Woods makes his latest return to action this week as part of a star-studded field at the JP McManus Pro-Am, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.

The worlds of sport and showbiz combine this week at Adare Manor in Ireland, the 2027 Ryder Cup venue, with Woods joined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and new US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and home favourite Shane Lowry are among the other notable names in action, while the amateur line-up includes the likes of Bill Murray, Niall Horan and Jamie Dornan.

Two competitions run alongside each other for the two-day contest, with the professionals all part of a 36-hole stroke play contest, while each golfer has three amateurs to compete with in the team event.

Sky Sports will show extended live coverage from the tournament on Monday and Tuesday, with action live from 2pm until 7.30pm on both days on Sky Sports Golf.

What can we expect from Woods?

Woods has only played in three televised tournaments since suffering career-threatening injuries in last February's car crash in Los Angeles, competing alongside his son in December's PNC Championship before featuring in the first two men's majors of 2022.

Sky Sports Golf's Simon Holmes looks back at an impressive return to action for Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship and discusses his potential future schedule

The 15-time major champion made a shock return to top-level action at The Masters in April, where he showed significant signs of discomfort as he stumbled to a 47th-placed finish after back-to-back rounds of 78 over the weekend at Augusta National.

Woods made the cut with a shot to spare at the PGA Championship but withdrew ahead of his final round at Southern Hills due to injury, following a third-round 79, with the former world No 1 electing against featuring at the US Open to allow his body "more time to get stronger".

Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee reflect on Tiger Woods' withdrawal from the PGA Championship and discuss what it could mean for his career going forward.

The 46-year-old confirmed back in April that he would definitely appear in The 150th Open at St Andrews, exclusively live on Sky Sports, with this week's event an opportunity to test his game ahead of the final men's major of the year.

"That [The Open] is something that's near and dear to my heart," Woods told Sky Sports in April. "I've won two Opens there, it's the Home of Golf and it's my favourite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one."

Tiger Woods confirms he will be playing at The 150th Open at St Andrews as his incredible return to golf continues.

This is Woods' fourth appearance in the JP McManus Pro-Am, which launched in 1990 and raises money for charities in Ireland, with Woods winning the event in 2000 - the year he also won three of the four major championships - before competing in both the 2005 and 2010 contests.

Woods has only played in two of the last five editions of The Open, finishing tied-sixth at Carnoustie in 2018 and missing the cut at Royal Portrush the following year. Woods registered an eight-shot victory in the 2000 contest at St Andrews, part of the "Tiger Slam", then won again on the Old Course in 2005.

