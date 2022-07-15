The 150th Open: Tee times and pairings for third round on the Old Course at St Andrews

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the second round of The 150th Open from St Andrews The best of the action from the second round of The 150th Open from St Andrews

Pairings and tee times for the third round of The 150th Open, held on the historic Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland.

USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Starting from Hole One

0835 Richard Mansell (Eng)

0845 Trey Mullinax, Kevin Kisner

0855 Tony Finau, Adri Arnaus (Esp)

0905 Justin De Los Santos (Phi), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

Live: Saturday @ The Open Live on

0915 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Dean Burmester (Rsa)

0925 Lars van Meijel (Ned), Robert Dinwiddie (Eng)

0940 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Jordan Smith (Eng)

0950 Sungjae Im (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay, x)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every moment from the 150th Open, live only here on Sky Sports Watch every moment from the 150th Open, live only here on Sky Sports

1000 Wyndham Clark, Sam Bairstow (Eng, x)

1010 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), John Parry (Eng)

1020 Anthony Quayle (Aus), Chris Kirk

1030 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau

1045 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Jamie Rutherford (Eng)

1055 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Paul Casey (Eng)

1105 Marcus Armitage (Eng), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne 'Radar' Riley gives the ultimate tour of the Old Course ahead of the 150th Open Championship Wayne 'Radar' Riley gives the ultimate tour of the Old Course ahead of the 150th Open Championship

1115 Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak

1125 Danny Willett (Eng), Corey Conners (Can)

1135 Cameron Tringale, Billy Horschel

The Open Verdict Live on

1150 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1200 Russell Henley, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1210 Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1220 Kurt Kitayama, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)

1230 Ian Poutler (Eng), Sam Burns

1240 David Law (Sco), Filippo Celli (Ita, x)

1255 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Will Zalatoris

1305 Shane Lowry (Irl), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

The Open Live Live on

1315 Victor Perez (Fra), Brad Kennedy (Aus)

1325 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Patrick Reed

1335 Harold Varner III, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1345 Jordan Spieth, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A paddleboarder and passenger watched events at The Open from the North Sea, before a slight mishap... A paddleboarder and passenger watched events at The Open from the North Sea, before a slight mishap...

1400 Thomas Detry (Bel), Xander Schauffele

1410 Lee Westwood (Eng), David Carey (Irl)

1420 Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1430 Aaron Wise, Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1440 Barclay Brown (Eng, x), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

1450 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Fitzpatrick is hoping to carry momentum into the weekend after carding a second-round 66 at The Open Matt Fitzpatrick is hoping to carry momentum into the weekend after carding a second-round 66 at The Open

1505 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Sahtih Theegala

1515 Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott (Aus)

1525 Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1535 Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson

1545 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1555 Cameron Young, Cameron Smith (Aus)

When is The Open live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports The Open will show over 80 hours of live coverage from the iconic Old Course at St Andrews, more than ever before, with live programming on all seven days of tournament week and a host of bonus extra features available to enjoy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every moment from the 150th Open, live only here on Sky Sports Watch every moment from the 150th Open, live only here on Sky Sports

Live coverage from the third round will begin at 9am and run through until after play is finished, with wall-to-wall coverage continuing from 8am for Sunday's final round.

There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports The Open, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, with Featured Groups and Featured Holes available to enjoy as the world's best players tackle the Home of Golf.

Watch The 150th Open throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel. Live coverage from the third round begins on Saturday from 9am live on Sky Sports The Open.