The 150th Open: Tee times and pairings for third round on the Old Course at St Andrews
Tiger Woods and defending champion Collin Morikawa miss the cut at The 150th Open; Cameron Smith starts the third day with a two-shot lead ahead of his 3.55pm tee time with Cameron Young; watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports The Open
Last Updated: 16/07/22 7:54am
Pairings and tee times for the third round of The 150th Open, held on the historic Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland.
USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
Starting from Hole One
0835 Richard Mansell (Eng)
0845 Trey Mullinax, Kevin Kisner
0855 Tony Finau, Adri Arnaus (Esp)
0905 Justin De Los Santos (Phi), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
0925 Lars van Meijel (Ned), Robert Dinwiddie (Eng)
0940 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Jordan Smith (Eng)
0950 Sungjae Im (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay, x)
1000 Wyndham Clark, Sam Bairstow (Eng, x)
1010 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), John Parry (Eng)
1020 Anthony Quayle (Aus), Chris Kirk
1030 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau
1045 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Jamie Rutherford (Eng)
1055 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Paul Casey (Eng)
1105 Marcus Armitage (Eng), Adrian Meronk (Pol)
1115 Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak
1125 Danny Willett (Eng), Corey Conners (Can)
1135 Cameron Tringale, Billy Horschel
1200 Russell Henley, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
1210 Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1220 Kurt Kitayama, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)
1230 Ian Poutler (Eng), Sam Burns
1240 David Law (Sco), Filippo Celli (Ita, x)
1255 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Will Zalatoris
1305 Shane Lowry (Irl), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1315 Victor Perez (Fra), Brad Kennedy (Aus)
1325 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Patrick Reed
1335 Harold Varner III, Jon Rahm (Esp)
1345 Jordan Spieth, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
1400 Thomas Detry (Bel), Xander Schauffele
1410 Lee Westwood (Eng), David Carey (Irl)
1420 Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1430 Aaron Wise, Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1440 Barclay Brown (Eng, x), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)
1450 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1505 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Sahtih Theegala
1515 Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott (Aus)
1525 Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1535 Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson
1545 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1555 Cameron Young, Cameron Smith (Aus)
