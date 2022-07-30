Henrik Stenson shares LIV Golf lead with Patrick Reed on debut in Bedminster

Henrik Stenson holds a share of the lead after the first round

Sweden's Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of his role as Europe's Ryder Cup captain after joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series, enjoyed a strong debut on the Saudi-backed tour on Thursday in Bedminster.

Stenson shot a seven-under-par 64 at Trump National Bedminster to share the first-round lead with Patrick Reed.

Stenson carded four birdies on each nine and a lone bogey at the par-3 seventh hole.

"It is a tough golf course, and I mean, I felt extremely focused today, and I was right into my game," he said. "You can't ease off on your concentration around here.

"Yeah, good crowd support out there, and like I said, it's only the first round that we've played, so yeah, I should be able to give you better feedback as we move along and I've played a few more rounds. If I continue to shoot seven-under it's going to be a good one."

Reed logged five birdies in a six-hole span from holes four to nine after recording his lone bogey of the day at the par-4 third hole.

"I kind of felt like I was putting the ball in the right place, and around a golf course like this, even though the greens are relatively large you've got to put the ball in the right spots," Reed said.

"I felt like I left myself below the hole most of the day so I was able to be aggressive with the putter, and with how pure these greens are, once one goes in, it kind of felt like I was able to kind of get on that run."

Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai holds third place at five-under, and Dustin Johnson and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz are tied for fourth at four-under.

Brooks Koepka, Charles Howell III, Germany's Martin Kaymer and England's Ian Poulter share sixth place at three-under.

Phil Mickelson is tied for 43rd in the 48-player field at four-over. He was heckled on the first tee by a fan mocking the circuit's connection to the Saudi royal family.

Asked if that annoyed him, Mickelson said, "No, I had a really good day. The people here have always been great. They've really treated me well. I had a really good day with the fans."

In the event's team format, 4 Aces GC, featuring Johnson, Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch, are in first place at 11-under. Majesticks GC, consisting of Stenson, Poulter and Englishmen Lee Westwood and Sam Horsfield, hold second place at 10-under