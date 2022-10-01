Sanderson Farms Championship: Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes lead at halfway stage in Mississippi

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day two of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi The best of the action from day two of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi

Belgium's Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada were tied for the lead at the halfway stage of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson, Mississippi on Friday.

The pair go into Saturday's third round on 10 under-par - one shot clear of Austria's Sepp Straka.

Detry shot a second successive 67 to lead for most of the round but was caught late in the day when Hughes rounded off a brilliant 63.

Americans Scott Stallings and Mark Huibbard, plus Garrick Higgo of South Africa, are on eight under.

Davies Riley went into Friday in the lead and finished the day one under par with 72, three shots behind Detry and Hughes in seventh place.

It was a more disappointing day for Will Gordon, who started the day at the top of the leaderboard with Riley.

After scoring par on the front nine, he bogeyed at 10, 15 and 17, and double-bogeyed on the 12th to finish four over 76, well off the lead.

Defending champion Sam Burns improved on his Thursday score, hitting 69 and goes into Saturday in 18th place.

Belgian Detry 'can't complain' about putter

Detry said that his putting game clicked on Friday, despite missing a couple.

"I would say putting. Putting has been really nice. I've made only 240 feet of putts the last two days, so that helps," he said.

"Although I've missed a couple short ones, but that doesn't matter. I can't complain about the putter. It's been really good.

"I drove it beautifully well yesterday (Thursday). Today (Friday) I struggled a little bit. Going to go to the range now and work on that for a little bit."

'Solid' day in Mississippi for Canadian Hughes

Hughes said after that it was a "solid" day in Mississippi.

"It was really solid. I didn't really have much stress, and had a nice groove going with the irons. Hit a lot of close shots," he said.

"Yeah, just really in control with that. Being in the fairway was important, but when I was in the rough I controlled it really well in the rough and gave myself looks.

"Felt good with the putter, which is normally a strength, so if I can start hitting it close and give myself good looks, then it's going to turn out pretty nice."

