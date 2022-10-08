PGA Tour: Mito Pereira holds halfway lead at Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas

Mito Pereira holds a one-shot lead at the Shriners Children's Open

Miro Pereira takes a one-shot lead into the weekend at the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open, as several of his Presidents Cup team-mates also impressed in Las Vegas.

The Chilean, making his first start since featuring in the International Team's 17.5-12.5 defeat by the USA at Quail Hollow, carded a second-round 63 at TPC Summerlin to jump to the top of the leaderboard ahead of Robby Shelton.

Korean pair Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim - both also part of the International side last month - share third spot with American Maverick McNealy, while Australia's Cam Davis is within three of the lead and in tied-sixth on nine under.

Cam Davis (left) was playing alongside Presidents Cup team-mate Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who is five off the halfway lead

"I had a really good round overall," said Pereira, who holds a 36-hole lead for the first time on the PGA Tour. "I hit driver well, irons really good. I think I hit three or four shots inside three feet today. Solid on my putting. My putter was pretty good today. Overall, really good and happy how I played."

Pereira - beginning on the back nine - followed a tap-in birdie at the par-five 13th with back-to-back gains from the 15th, before picking up a shot at the 18th for the first of three consecutive birdies around the turn.

Pereira is chasing a maiden PGA Tour victory

Further birdies at the fourth and sixth took the world No 49 to eight under for the round, with Pereira then cancelling out a three-putt bogey from 20 feet at the sixth to birdie his final hole of the day.

Shelton posted eight birdies in a bogey-free start to grab solo second on 11 under, while Si Woo Kim is within two of the lead despite carding a triple-bogey at the par-four 12th during a second-round 68.

Davis played a five-hole stretch in six under on his way to a five-under 66, lifting him to nine under with Chad Ramey and Kevin Streelman, while pre-tournament favourites Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa are in the group four back which also contains Canada's Adam Hadwin.

Scotland's Martin Laird is five back in tied-17th alongside defending champion Sungjae Im, while England's Harry Hall is a further shot back and compatriots Matt Wallace and Aaron Rai head into the weekend on five under.

Watch the Shriners Children's Open this weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 10pm on Sky Sports Golf and 11pm on Sky Sports Main Event.