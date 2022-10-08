PGA Tour: Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim share lead at Shriners Children's Open

Patrick Cantlay can rise to second in the world rankings if he triumphs in Las Vegas

Patrick Cantlay produced a superb round of 60 – his first on tour as a pro – to share the lead with Tom Kim after the third day of the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas.

Cantlay registered five birdies in his opening six holes and repeated that feat down the stretch to finish 11 under par.

The 30-year-old Californian came within one putt of a first-ever sub-60 round on the 18th - but sent a 25-yarder for birdie just too high of the cup.

Cantlay, who has twice been a runner-up in Las Vegas, said: "I drive the ball in the fairway a lot here, and I'm not afraid of hitting the driver on almost every hole.

Tom Kim is joint-leader alongside Cantlay after posting a 62 in the third round

"So I have a lot of wedge into greens. If I make a bunch of putts, I can shoot low scores."

Victory for Cantlay in Sunday's final round would take him up to second in the world rankings.

Joint-leader Kim, who was bogey-free, also birdied five of his last six holes, sticking a wedge to two feet on the 18th to finish with a 62.

The pair, who are both 19 under overall, hold a three-shot advantage over their closest challengers Mito Pereira - the overnight leader going into the third round - and Matthew NeSmith.

Adam Hadwin recorded a hole in one at the 14th

"We haven't run away with it," said Kim. "I have to play well tomorrow. I'm sure a lot of guys are thinking that."

Adam Hadwin, who is tied for seventh after a six-under round of 65, achieved the shot of the day with his hole in one at the 14th.

Watch the final round of the Shriners Children's Open on Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 10pm.