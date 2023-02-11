Singapore Classic: Jeunghun Wang joins Alejandro Del Rey at the top of the leaderboard

Jeunghun Wang produced a brilliant birdie blitz on the back nine on Saturday to head into the final round of the Singapore Classic tied alongside Alejandro Del Rey at the top of the leaderboard.

Wang is just six events into his DP World Tour comeback after completing his mandatory military service in South Korea, but it has not taken the three-time winner long to get back up to speed.

The 27-year-old turned in 34 after making one birdie and eight pars on the front nine on Saturday before reeling off five successive birdies from the 12th to grab a share of the lead.

And although he bogeyed the 17th, Wang bounced back with a closing birdie to reach 14 under par.

Spaniard Del Rey, who played in the same group as Wang in round three, carded an eagle, seven birdies and three bogeys in his 66.

Englishman Richard Mansell was one shot behind the co-leaders after posting a flawless 65, while first-round leader Tom McKibbin, Nathan Kimsey, Sami Valimaki and Marcel Schneider were another stroke further back.

Wang was pleased with his performance, saying: "I think I played really well today and the last two days as well.

"I changed my putter two weeks ago and that has worked really well. I think that's the reason I've played so well.

"I didn't really think about birdies. I just kept playing, aiming at the flag and it worked.

"I still cannot believe I'm here. I'm really excited to play every event. I just try to enjoy it and when I'm feeling bad or sad, I always think about military service and then I feel better.

"I'm not thinking about winning right now. I'll just play my own game tomorrow and hopefully it will work."

Mansell, who posted the lowest round of the day, said: "I feel like I've played some good stuff this week.

"We've really tried to chill out, I've played a lot of golf since the Hero Cup, made all the cuts but haven't quite played as well as I'd liked.

"So I've used more energy and stress in recent weeks than I would have liked to. We've tried to chill out, with the humidity and the delays it's been nice to focus on ourselves, put a good score together and give ourselves a chance."

