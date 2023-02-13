Solheim Cup: Stacy Lewis to retain Team USA captaincy for 2024

Stacy Lewis will captain Team USA at both the 2023 and 2024 Solheim Cup

Two-time major champion Stacy Lewis will retain the Team USA captaincy for the 2024 Solheim Cup, making her just the fifth woman to lead the team at two or more editions of the tournament.

The 37-year-old is already set to skipper the USA against Europe in Spain in September at the 2023 edition, before resuming in the role the following year when it will be played on home soil in Virginia.

Lewis, who was ranked third in the world between 2012 and 2015, is set to become the youngest captain in Team USA's history as they seek to win the cup for the first time since 2017 in Iowa.

She has made four Solheim Cup appearances as a player from 2011 to 2017, featuring on two winning sides, before serving as an unofficial assistant under Juli Inkster at Gleneagles in 2019 and taking on the role officially in last year's defeat in Ohio.

"This is such an amazing honour, to be asked to again captain the US Solheim Cup team," Lewis said in a statement.

"Receiving the first call was one of the highest points of my career, and I am truly grateful to add this second opportunity.

"I've said it many times - representing the United States and wearing our colours are experiences that stand out in any player's career.

"To have the chance to lead our country's best players twice, and especially in 2024 outside our nation's capital, is a true privilege."

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan added: "Stacy has already proven to be an outstanding captain as she prepares for the 2023 Solheim Cup.

"She has embraced the role in every way and has implemented several innovative ways to help her team reach peak performance, including the use of advanced data and analytics.

"Her Solheim Cup experience, proven leadership and passion coupled with the many benefits of consistency in 2023 and 2024 led the selection committee to enthusiastically invite Stacy to captain the team in 2024."

The 2023 contest will be held from September 22-24 at Finca Cortesin and be the first of successive match play events between Europe and USA, with the Ryder Cup taking place in Italy the following week.

