Genesis Invitational: Jon Rahm leads by three ahead of final round as he closes in on world No 1 spot

Jon Rahm leads Max Homa by three shots ahead of the final round of the Genesis Invitational as he looks to regain the world No 1 spot from Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm is closing in on regaining the world No 1 spot after taking a three-shot lead into the final round of the Genesis Invitational.

The Spaniard shot a six-under, blemish-free 65 on day three in California to head the field at 15 under, with American Max Homa his nearest challenger on 12 under ahead of Kevin Mitchell at 11 under and Patrick Cantlay at 10.

Rahm, the world No 3, will ascend to the top of the rankings if he wins at The Riviera Country Club and current world No 1 Scottie Scheffler does not finish solo second.

Scheffler is in a tie for 15th at the moment, 10 strokes behind Rahm on five under par.

Rory McIlroy, the man Scheffler knocked off the top of the rankings when he won the WM Phoenix Open last week, is a shot worse off on four under after a two-over 73.

Tiger Woods fired his best round of the week, shooting a four-under 67 including an eagle three at the start of his back nine, to sit on three under-par, tied for 26th.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods has apologised after handing a tampon to Justin Thomas on Thursday, an action he says 'was supposed to be fun and games' Tiger Woods has apologised after handing a tampon to Justin Thomas on Thursday, an action he says 'was supposed to be fun and games'

The 47-year-old, returning to competitive golf for the first time since the Open Championship at St Andrews in July, has apologised for any offence he may have caused after handing playing partner Justin Thomas a tampon on Thursday.

At the head of the leaderboard, Rahm is hunting a third victory of the year following triumphs at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express in January.

Rahm said: "I can make an argument about any event I play about being able to check something off, but the fact that Tiger is the host, the fact that he's out here playing and the history of this golf course as a venue is why I would love to be able to win."

The 28-year-old could also rise to the top of the rankings if he finishes outright second, Scheffler lower than solo 23rd and McIlroy does not win the tournament.

Rahm bookended his third round with birdies, narrowly missing a 12-foot eagle attempt on the first and sinking a 24-foot putt for a gain at 18, in addition to picking up shots at four, eight, nine and 11.

Max Homa is in contention to win his second Genesis Invitational title in three years

Homa, who started the third round with a one-stroke advantage as he aims to win this tournament for the second time in three years, was level with Rahm at times but back-to-back bogeys at 15 and 16 plus Rahm's birdie at 18 opened up a sizeable gap.

Homa said: "Chasing down the hottest golfer on the planet, it's an exciting opportunity. I think life is about opportunities, getting them and then when you have them, taking advantage. I'm excited to test myself with that."

Rahm and Homa sit first and second respectively in the FedExCup standings.

