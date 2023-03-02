LPGA Tour: Elizabeth Szokol holds three-shot lead at HSBC Women's World Championship

Elizabeth Szokol is returning from a back injury

Elizabeth Szokol shot an eight-under 64 on Thursday to open up a three-stroke lead after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Starting her round on the 10th, the the American recovered from an opening bogey to record seven birdies and an eagle to build a solid advantage over the chasing pack, which was led by Japan's Yuka Saso on five under after she carded a flawless 67.

World No 2 Nelly Korda shot 68 for a share of third place with five others, including Patty Tavatanakit, Hyo Joo Kim, Ariya Jutanugarn and Jeongeun Lee6.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko (70) of New Zealand and South Korea's reigning champion Jin Young Ko (72) endured difficult days with the putter and finished in a share of 14th and 36th respectively.

Szokol, the world number 153, is returning from a herniated disk and said she took advantage of the soft conditions on a damp course.

"This is my first time playing here. And people had said usually it's a bit firmer. But the rain definitely softened it up. So I could be a little bit more aggressive with some pins today," she said.

Saso won the 2021 US Open as a teenager but has failed to win any titles since and said: "Well, winning here on the LPGA is not easy. So you just have to keep grinding and keep working and give yourself a chance."