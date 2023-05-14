AT&T Byron Nelson: Tyrrell Hatton three shots off lead ahead of final round in Texas

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson where Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton are in contention Highlights from the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson where Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton are in contention

England's Tyrrell Hatton carded a six-under 65 to move just three shots off the lead after round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas.

Hatton birdied four of his last five holes, including his final three, during a blemish-free day to move to 13 under, with his hot putter saving him after an erratic time off the tee and with his approaches.

He told CBS: "It's mad that it was a bogey-free round. I really didn't feel comfortable with my swing, it just felt like a bit of a struggle. Holing par putts kind of kept me in it."

Hatton is one stroke behind halfway-leader Scottie Scheffler, who laboured to an even-par round on Saturday, with Austin Eckroat, Ryan Palmer and Zecheng Dou now sharing the lead at 16 under.

World No 2 Scheffler bogeyed his third and fourth holes before atoning with gains at five and six and then moving one under for the day with another birdie at the ninth.

However, he was unable to pick up any further shots and concluded his round with a bogey six at the par-five 18th as it took him two attempts to get out of a bunker.

Scheffler is two shots off the lead after an even-par third round in Texas

Scheffler, who carded successive seven-under 64s across the first two days, said of his third round: "I struggled with kind of everything. My swing didn't feel good, I wasn't making a lot of putts. That's how you end up with even par."

Scheffler is in the group of players two shots back that also features Jason Day, Si Woo Kim and Vincent Normann.

Englishman Hatton picked up four birdies across his final five holes on Saturday

American rookie Eckroat recorded an eight-under 63 - a feat only matched by Carson Young on the day - as he chases his first PGA Tour win and a spot at next week's PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Eckroat's eventful front nine contained seven birdies and a double-bogey, while he made three further gains on the back nine.

Asked what winning this event would mean to him, the 24-year-old said: "A lot of job security. A lot of things come with winning a PGA Tour event and just hoping to get that done."

Eckroat's fellow American Palmer missed an eagle putt on the last to take the outright lead, while Chinese player Dou, playing on his home course TPC Craig Ranch after settling in Dallas, fired a seven-under 64 following contrasting opening rounds of 63 and 70.

Watch the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson live on Sky Sports Golf from 6pm on Sunday.