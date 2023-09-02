Portland Classic: Perrine Delacour hangs on to one-stroke lead at halfway point

Perrine Delacour celebrates with her caddy after staying bogey-free for the second day straight

Perrine Delacour shot a five-under 67 on Friday to hang on to a one-stroke lead at the Portland Classic after the second round in Portland, Ore.

At 14-under, the 29-year-old from France is one shot ahead of Sweden's Linn Grant and two up on last week's winner, Megan Khang. Both Grant and Khang shot 66 to close in on Delacour.

After a slow start in the afternoon, with just one birdie on the back nine at Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Delacour reached 14 under by getting birdies at the third, fifth, sixth and seventh holes.

She stayed bogey-free for the second straight day and has shot 10-under on the front nine over two days - despite needing five more putts than she did during Thursday's round of 63 that gave her the lead.

Delacour, who has just one top-10 finish this season, is searching for her first title in a decade-plus on the LPGA Tour.

"I'm going to try not to think about it because that's when I'm the kind of person to overthink, so the goal is I'm going to do some stuff to keep my head busy and not think about golf," she said.

Grant continued a hot run of form by racking up seven birdies and just one bogey. Grant won her first LPGA tournament July at the Dana Open and has four straight top-20 finishes since then.

"I think I'm overall very solid," said Grant, 24. "Like even though I have an off day, like I don't put too much pressure on myself. I might wake up tomorrow and not have a swing, but I just have to go out and make it work, and I think I'm pretty good at making work even on the days I don't feel like I got it."