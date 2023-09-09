Irish Open: Rory McIlroy soars into contention with six-under par round at The K Club

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy had an incredible moment of luck, hitting his approach shot off a rock and onto the 16th green! Rory McIlroy had an incredible moment of luck, hitting his approach shot off a rock and onto the 16th green!

Rory McIlroy was left cursing his luck as he battled to play his way into contention for a second Horizon Irish Open title at The K Club.

Back at the venue where he lifted the title in 2016, McIlroy began the third round eight shots off the lead but not without hope of mounting a victory charge.

The four-time major winner got off to an ideal start with a birdie on the first and picked up another on the fourth, but then saw his birdie putt on the ninth horseshoe around the hole and stay out.

McIlroy's eagle chip from the back of the 10th green also caught the edge of the hole and stayed out, but the tap-in birdie took him to eight under par, five behind leaders Shubhankar Sharma and Jordan Smith.

McIlroy had holed out from 116 yards for an eagle on the 16th in round two, but it was a completely different story on the same hole 24 hours later.

Attempting to reach the green in two, his approach from 225 yards away in the semi rough found the water in front of the green and from the drop zone his fourth shot hit a rock on the edge of the hazard, but bounced on to the green.

McIlroy narrowly missed the long par attempt and the resulting bogey dropped him four off the lead now held by Germany's Hurly Long, with Smith having run up a double bogey on the seventh.

Rory McIlroy in action during day three of the 2023 Horizon Irish Open at The K Club

McIlroy responded superbly with birdies on the 17th and 18th, the latter coming after a 346-yard drive and nine-iron approach on the par-five.

The resulting 66 meant McIlroy was just a shot off the lead as he signed his card and spoke to waiting reporters.

"To bounce back with the two birdies on 17 and 18 after putting the ball in the water on 16 was huge, so overall a great day's play," McIlroy said.

"I didn't feel like I did anything very special, but it added up to a great score and I've gotten myself a lot closer to the lead when last night I felt I might be a bit too far back."

Watch the final round of the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club live from 12.30pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Golf.