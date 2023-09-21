Solheim Cup notebook: Golf clubs, Tina Turner, new tests and early team line-up predictions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen sparked a Tina Turner singalong as her players displayed a few dance moves ahead of the Solheim Cup Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen sparked a Tina Turner singalong as her players displayed a few dance moves ahead of the Solheim Cup

The latest news from the practice days ahead of the 2023 Solheim Cup, including good news for Danielle Kang, a singalong on the tee from Team Europe and some predictions about the challenges Finca Cortesin will offer.

Bag drama over for Team USA

Pre-tournament chat within the USA camp has been about what hadn't made it to Spain, with Danielle Kang's clubs going missing on their journey to Finca Cortesin.

Social media pleas from Kang and captain Stacy Lewis were initially in vain, leading to the former major champion without clubs for the early part of the week.

Kang was given a temporary set by PING to use in an initial practice round on Tuesday, ahead of Titleist sending a replacement set later that evening.

Just like the aged old saying about London buses, you wait an age for one and then two come along at the same time, with Kang's quantity of bags going from zero to two in a matter of hours.

Kang's original bag arrived in Spain and Lewis' dad went to collect it. A happy ending to a frustrating story for the Solheim Cup veteran.

Atmosphere "simply the best" in Team Europe!

Suzann Pettersen already told Sky Sports earlier this week the team were "having a ball" this week and were all "ready to go" for Friday morning, with the Solheim Cup star looking to make the atmosphere as light-hearted and fun as possible.

Pettersen has been taking that fun mantra to a new level during the practice days, to the extent that she has brought a jukebox with her for driving around the course on a buggy to follow her groups.

We have seen Europe's captain dance on tee boxes and even sing along to Tina Turner at the top of her voice, with the excitement levels only increasing as we edge close to the contest finally getting under way. It's creating a really relaxed vibe around the team that they are all enjoying.

Toughest test in golf?

Finca Cortesin is nothing short of spectacular, with stunning views looking out to the hills and the sea, although what you see on TV will not do justice just how undulating of a venue it is.

Those walking the courses are quickly finding for themselves just how much elevation change there is across the layout, with players and spectators alike becoming aware of the physical challenge walking 18 holes is going to be.

It has been commons to see fans during the practice rounds having to stop for a breather halfway up of the paths between holes, while players have been discussing how tough of a test they will face this week in their pre-tournament press conference.

"It's really hilly," Team USA's Ally Ewing said. "You're going to hear that from a lot of players and caddies. It's a long week as it is, so taking care of our feet and our bodies off the course is going to be really important."

Will anyone play every session?

Davies, who has been part of pretty much of every Solheim Cup team since its inception in 1990, agrees with Pettersen's pre-tournament verdict that this is the strongest European team she can ever remember.

She told us that in years gone by there were a core of players - herself, Annika Sorenstam, Suzann Pettersen, Catriona Matthew and Trish Johnson - who were very comfortable on that stage and played their golf in the United States.

There were then several players were playing at a level they were not accustomed to, whereas this time around there are no weak links in the European side. All are experienced playing on the LPGA Tour and all have enjoyed victories in recent years.

Davies said it is very unlikely any player is going to be needed to play all five sessions, with the physical test in the Spanish heat making it a seriously tough ask for someone to play up to 90 holes over the course of three days.

Being fresh for Sunday singles is imperative and 10 of Europe's side have already ruled themselves out of playing all five matches. Two unnamed players have said they are willing to, although Dame Laura says it is unlikely - given Europe's strength - they will be asked to.

