LPGA Maybank Championship: Jasmine Suwannapura fires career-low 63 for outright lead in Kuala Lumpur

Jasmine Suwannapura took the outright lead at the inaugural Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur

Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura fired a career-low 63 to take the outright lead at the inaugural LPGA Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Hannah Green of Australia is one shot back at eight-under with five players tied for third with USA's Rose Zhang, Linn Grant of Sweden, Peiyun Chien of Taiwan, USA's Gina Kim and Grace Kim of Australia all shooting 65.

Steamy conditions greeted the golfers on Thursday morning before play was suspended at 1.53 pm. only to resume after a three-hour, 48-minute weather delay.

Thirty-two players failed to complete the first round before play was cancelled due to darkness.

Suwannapura went off in the first group off the tee and played a bogey-free round highlighted by seven birdies and an eagle on the par-four 14th. Three other players eagled the drivable hole, and 44 carded a birdie.

"First couple holes I try to play kind of little safe, on safe side, because I only play six holes for the practice round and get to walk on the back nine on pro-am day on the cart path, so I don't really know the course," Suwannapura said.

"I feel like with low expectation today then the result come out really good. A lot of putts drop for me, and it's good feeling to start with a low score this week for sure."

The two-time LPGA winner has the first-round lead or co-leader position for the third time in her career.

"Every single shot, even par-five, it's either go for it or lay-up. It's very narrow so everything has to be perfect here to have a chance to make birdies here," she said.

Green sank her final birdie of the day at the 18th just before the threat of lightning prompted the lengthy delay.

Green said she was thinking, "I really don't want to be stuck on the putting green with who knows how long of a delay. So it was nice for that putt to fall in, and obviously in good position for the tournament."

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh is tied for 12th following an opening round 67 five-under.

