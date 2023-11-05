PGA Tour: Matt Kuchar tied for lead at World Wide Technology Championship despite quadruple bogey
Matt Kuchar loses solo lead at World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico after quadruple bogey on 15th hole; Kuchar and Camilo Villegas tied on 19-under heading into final round - watch live on Sky Sports Golf from 8pm on Sunday or stream without a contract through NOW
Last Updated: 05/11/23 10:46am
Matt Kuchar shares the lead with Camilo Villegas after three rounds of the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico - despite carding a quadruple bogey.
Kuchar, chasing a first PGA Tour win since the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2019, carded a five-under 67 in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday to match Villegas on 19-under par after 54 hole.
However, the 45-year-old was rocked by an eight on the par-four 15th and then a bogey at 16 as he dropped five shots in the latter part of his back nine having been 24-under par after three birdies on the trot between 12 and 14.
Kuchar was 10-under for the day and eyeing a potential 59, only to then hook his tee shot at 15 into the trees, take a penalty and then twice fail to get up and down onto the green.
"This course has some trickiness to it," Kuchar said after a round in which he shot nine birdies and an eagle. "That 15th hole is one I think we all have circled. I think this could be a big number and for me it was today.
"I'm pretty good at letting that stuff roll off my back. I let that one roll off my back and [I will now] go try to play some good golf (Sunday)."
Villegas' three-under 69 featured seven birdies, including five on his back nine, and four bogeys as he continued his push for a first PGA Tour title since the Wyndham Championship in August 2014.
The Colombian, 41, said: "My putter wasn't as hot, but I think overall it was positive. Matt [Kuchar] was kind of running away, but golf is weird and he came back to us.
"We'll be back (Sunday), play good, keep staying aggressive. There's a lot of low scores on this golf course, see what happens."
Erik van Rooyen is third, one shot back on 18-under, with Mackenzie Hughes - who fired a nine-under 63 in round three - Justin Suh and Will Gordon tied fourth on 17-under.
