Genesis Invitational: Patrick Cantlay 'in a good position' with two-shot lead over Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris after third round

Patrick Cantlay says he's "in a good position" despite his lead shrinking to two shots going into the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday.

Cantlay shot one under par and sits at 14 under, just two strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris, who fired identical 65s to put some pressure on the leader in California.

Luke List is another shot back after dropping to solo fourth as he carded 68, no match for the red-hot rounds posted by Schauffele and Zalatoris. Harris English (65) and Australian Jason Day (69) are four shots off the lead in a tie for fifth.

Cantlay, who is looking for his ninth win on the PGA Tour, opened his round with a birdie but finished with just three against two bogeys.

"I played solid golf today, I didn't make any long putts or anything," he said.

"Didn't really give myself too many chances, but all in all a solid day and in good position for the final round."

Schauffele eagled the first hole and carded four birdies coming in for his bogey-free round on Saturday. The 65 marked his career-low score in 27 rounds at The Riviera Country Club.

"To play good golf around Riviera you've got to sort of fire on all cylinders, and been able to do that the last couple days," Schauffele said.

"Just wanted to give myself a shot (Sunday). I see Pat's still making birdies, so he looks like a tough man to beat right now."

Rory McIlroy shot two under and is 10 shots off the lead in a tie for 27th with six other players including Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.

Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback ended in another withdrawal after the 15-time major champion pulled out mid-round on Friday due to influenza.

