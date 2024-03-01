Celine Boutier tops HSBC Women's World Championship leaderboard after brilliant second-round 64 in Singapore

Six-time LPGA Tour winner Celine Boutier posted a bogey-free round of 64 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the HSBC Women's World Championship.

The 30-year-old followed up her opening 73 at the Sentosa Golf Club course to sit seven under for the tournament, one clear of Japan's Ayaka Furue, who shot 67 on Friday.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, who was a team-mate of Boutier's as Europe retained the Solheim Cup last September, is one stroke further back on five under after a second-round 68.

Image: Celine Boutier holds a one-shot advantage at the halfway stage of the HSBC Women's World Championship

Sarah Schmelzel, who led by one stroke after the opening round of the 66-player, no-cut tournament, shot 72 and sits three off the lead in a group of five tied for fourth.

Brooke Henderson shot 66 to see her four behind Boutier at thee under, where she is tied with, among others, Patty Tavatanakit, who won last week's LPGA event in Thailand.

Image: Lilia Vu won the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath last year

World No 1 Lilia Vu, who won two majors in 2023, followed up a decent opening round of 69 with a two-over 74 to drop back to one under for the week.

Two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko went round in 73 to sit at even par, seven shots behind, Minjee Lee, playing for the first time this year on the LPGA Tour, is eight off the pace.

Lydia Ko, who has 20 career wins, including two majors, shot 70 and finds herself nine behind Boutier.

Watch the third round of the HSBC Women's World Championship, live on Sky Sports Golf from 4.30am, Saturday. Stream golf and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...