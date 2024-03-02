HSBC Women's World Championship: Ayaka Furue leads by two strokes going into final round in Singapore

Ayaka Furue of Japan took a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore after carding a four-under 68 on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Furue, who won the Women's Scottish Open in her first year on tour in 2022, is 10 under for the tournament with one round to play.

Hannah Green is in second place after a second-straight round of 67 on Saturday, while second-round leader Celine Boutier (72) and Andrea Lee (67) are tied for third, three strokes behind Furue.

Image: Celine Boutier led after two rounds of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore

Live LPGA Tour Golf Sunday 3rd March 3:30am

Two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko rocketed up the leaderboard with the best round of the day, her six-under 66 putting her in a tie for fifth at six under.

World No 1 Lilia Vu, who won two majors in 2023, is one further back after a 68 on Saturday, tied with Brooke Henderson (70) and Sarah Schmelzel (71), who had led after the opening round of the 66-player, no-cut tournament.

Patty Tavatanakit, who won last week's LPGA event in Thailand, shot 73 and is eight shots off the lead.

Lydia Ko, who has 20 career wins, including two majors, shot 71 and is one over for the week, level with Minjee Lee (72), who is playing for the first time this year on the LPGA Tour.

Watch the fourth and final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship, live on Sky Sports Golf from 3.30am, Sunday. Stream golf and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...