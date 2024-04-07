LET: Australian Women's Classic cancellation sees Nicole Broch Estrup, Pei-Ying Tsai, Jess Whitting named joint winners

A rain-induced Australian Women's Classic cancellation saw three players declared joint winners, Nicole Broch Estrup, Pei-Ying Tsai and Jess Whitting.

Following multiple course inspections on Sunday, it was decided that due to heavy rainfall on Saturday night, the final round of the tournament could not be completed at Bonville Golf Resort.

As a result of the tournament only being 18 holes, the tournament cannot be classed as an official LET tournament so points will not be allocated to the Order of Merit and prize money will be unofficial.

It was decided the three players tied at the top of the leaderboard at the end of 18 holes would be declared joint winners.

Broch Estrup, Tsai and Whitting all produced rounds of 66 (-6) on Saturday to sit tied at the top of the leaderboard.

Denmark's Broch Estrup, who won on the LET in 2015, said: "I was on the range when I found out. I really wanted to go and play golf. It's really unfortunate that we're not playing, and we can't do anything about the weather.

"I have things I want to improve so while we were waiting, I went to the range. It feels a bit weird. Hopefully, I will get another official win at some point this year, but I will take it."

Australia's Whitting commented: "I wanted a chance to go out there and prove myself, but then also this is a great outcome too because I could have gone out there and moved further down the ranks. It was out of my control, but I'm pretty excited. It's a pretty cool thing to write down on the resume."

Tsai of Chinese Taipei added: "It feels a little bit weird because I wanted to play today. They are both very good players. It's a good course, so it was also very exciting. It's good [to be a winner], but it would be good to play."

