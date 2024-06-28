Grace Kim hole in one earns her team share of Dow Championship lead after second round

Grace Kim had a hole-in-one and combined with Auston Kim for eight birdies for a nine-under 61 and that earns them a five-way share of the lead in the Dow Championship.

The best score of the second round actually belonged to the Danish pair Nicole Broch Estrup and Nanna Koertz Madsen, who birdied their last two holes for a 10-under-par 60.

Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho of the United States had a 64, the same score they had in foursomes during the opening round, to also sit in among the bunched leaders at 12 under, along with the Thailand tandem of Jaravee Boonchant and Chanettee Wannasaen and Taiwan duo of Ssu-chia Cheng and Wei-Ling Hsu.

Three other teams, including England's Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, are one shot behind. Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson are two shots back at 10 under.

Grace Kim said of her ace at the par-three seventh hole: "I've had a lot of close shaves, and this is actually my first one, so it's very exciting.

"I was obviously just trying to put it close. All I see is it kind of disappear."

Grace and Austin Kim birdied their next hole, and then had five more on the back nine.

"A lot of good came from that hole, courtesy of Grace," Auston said. "It felt really positive going forward from there."

Watch coverage from day three of the Dow Championship, live on Sky Sports Golf from 11pm on Saturday.