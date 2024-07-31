Presidents Cup 2024: Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley named as Team USA's fourth assistant captain

New Team USA captain Keegan Bradley has been named as one of Jim Furyk's assistants for this September's Presidents Cup in Canada.

Bradley - who has never served as part of a backroom team for the United States - was announced earlier this month as the surprise successor to Zach Johnson for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

The 38-year-old has made two Ryder Cup appearances, winning three of his four matches in the 'Miracle at Medinah' defeat in 2012 before playing in the 2014 loss at Gleneagles, with Bradley also previously part of the victorious 2013 Presidents Cup team.

Bradley has now been added to Jim Furyk's group of assistants for the Presidents Cup, where Team USA will aim to extend their winning streak in the biennial contest against the International Team at The Royal Montreal Golf Club from September 26-29.

"Keegan is a tremendous competitor with a bulldog mentality and we are looking forward to having his voice in the team room in Montreal," Furyk said.

"He has a strong passion for match play competition and I know he will be an asset to our players in 2024, as well as 2025, as he leads them into Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup."

The International Team has won just once in Presidents Cup history, with the United States claiming 12 victories and the 2003 edition ending in a tie.

On being appointed as a Presidents Cup assistant, Bradley said: "I was ecstatic to get the call from Jim and looking forward to doing all I can to help our team in Montreal.

"With the Ryder Cup on the horizon next year, this will be a great experience for me to understand the other side of the team room and how that camaraderie and coaching helps our guys play their best."

Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner had already been confirmed as vice-captains for Team USA, while International Team captain Mike Weir has Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas in his backroom team.

