AIG Women's Open weather: Will strong winds cause disruption to this week's major at St Andrews?

Links golf always provides a unique test for players, with the weather for this week’s AIG Women’s Open set to make the Home of Golf an even tougher challenge.

The final women's major of the year takes place on the iconic Old Course at St Andrews, where strong winds are forecast to make for brutal conditions on the Scottish coast.

There has been a mixture of sunshine, heavy rain showers and strong gusts for the practice rounds ahead of the tournament, although conditions are set to worsen when play officially gets under way on Thursday.

The latest weather forecast issued by the R&A on Wednesday morning, provided by the Met Office, has warned of "strong and gusty winds for day one of the championships".

Gusts of 30-35 miles per hour are expected around the time the opening round gets under way at 7am, then are expected to decrease briefly before getting stronger again as the day progresses.

The forecast warned that sustained winds of 23-28mph are expected for large parts of the opening round and there could be gusts of 45mph, which raises the possibility of potential disruption to play.

Strong winds have previously caused delays to majors at St Andrews, with The Open in 2015 dragged into a Monday finish because of a lengthy suspension on the third day.

The last time the AIG Women's Open was held at St Andrews was 2013, when the strength of the wind saw play suspended on the Saturday and left the leaders playing 36 holes on Sunday for the tournament to finish as scheduled.

Speaking about the varying elements players could face this week, Gemma Dryburgh said in her pre-tournament press conference: "You get the good after the draw sometimes and not-so-good the other half. Hopefully I'll be lucky this week and, if not, you just try and do your best.

"Obviously the wind looks like it's going to be even stronger this week [than last week's ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open]. Hopefully it will stay dry!"

There's potential for further strong winds on Friday afternoon, after rain earlier in the day, with the forecast currently suggesting a mixed bag of sunny spells, showers and more gusty conditions.

