TGL golf 2025 schedule: Fixtures and results after Atlanta Drive beat New York Golf Club to claim inaugural title
Atlanta Drive beat New York Golf Club 2-0 in the best-of-three Final Series to win the TGL's inaugural SoFi Cup; Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's teams were eliminated in the group stage; every match of the 2025 season was live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 26 March 2025 06:45, UK
A look back at every result from the inaugural TGL season, where Atlanta Drive were crowned SoFi Cup champions after beating New York Golf Club in the Final Series.
Each match was scheduled for approximately two hours and featured three of the four players from each roster.
Teams played 15 holes of golf each match, divided into two sessions, with nine holes of triples - three against three playing alternate shots - and six holes of head-to-head singles golf.
Each of the six teams played each other in a round-robin league format, with matches played on Monday and Tuesday evenings at the purpose-built SoFi Center in Florida, before the top four sides progressed to post-season play-offs.
Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC and Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf were the two teams to be eliminated in the group stage, with The Bay, Los Angeles Golf Club, Atlanta Drive and New York Golf Club the four to progress to the semi-finals.
Final TGL league standings
|Team
|Points
|P-W-L
|OTL
|Holes won
|Los Angeles Golf Club
|9
|4-0
|1
|27
|The Bay GC
|8
|4-1
|0
|25
|Atlanta Drive GC
|8
|4-1
|0
|21
|New York Golf Club
|5
|2-2
|1
|22
|Jupiter Links GC
|2
|1-4
|0
|10
|Boston Common Golf
|1
|0-4
|1
|16
How Atlanta Drive claimed inaugural SoFi Cup title
New York Golf Club, who finished fourth in the regular-season standings, booked their place in the final with a 6-4 victory over No 1-seeded Los Angeles, while Atlanta Drive - the third seeds - beat The Bay 9-3 in the second semi-final.
The best-of-three Finals Series saw Atlanta Drive edge the opener 6-5, before a dramatic comeback in match two saw them defeat New York 4-3 and wrap up the SoFi Cup with a game to spare.
New York had been 3-0 up with four holes to play of the second match, only for Atlanta to win back-to-back holes with the Hammer and Billy Horschel to drain an 18-foot birdie at the next - worth two points - to complete a remarkable victory.
2025 TGL season: Every result from the SoFi Cup standings
Wednesday January 8 - New York Golf Club 2-9 The Bay Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Wednesday January 15 - Los Angeles Golf Club 12-1 Jupiter Links Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Wednesday January 22 - New York Golf Club 0-4 Atlanta Drive GC - Report | Highlights
Monday January 27 - Boston Common Golf 3-4 Jupiter Links Golf Club (overtime) - Report | Highlights
Wednesday February 5 - Boston Common Golf 2-6 Los Angeles Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Monday February 17 - Atlanta Drive GC 6-5 Los Angeles Golf Club (overtime) - Report | Highlights
Monday February 17 - Atlanta Drive GC 5-6 The Bay Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Tuesday February 18 - The Bay Golf Club 5-4 Boston Common Golf - Report | Highlights
Wednesday February 19 (12am) - Jupiter Links Golf Club 10-3 New York Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Monday February 24 - Los Angeles Golf Club 5-4 New York Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Tuesday February 25 - Boston Common Golf 3-6 Atlanta Drive GC - Report | Highlights
Wednesday February 26 - The Bay Golf Club 6-3 Jupiter Links Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Monday March 3 - Los Angeles Golf Club 5-3 The Bay Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Monday March 3 - Boston Common Golf 6-10 New York Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Tuesday March 4 - Jupiter Links Golf Club 1-9 Atlanta Drive GC - Report | Highlights
Monday March 17 - semi-final - Los Angeles Golf Club 4-6 New York Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Tuesday March 18 - semi-final - Atlanta Drive GC 9-3 The Bay Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Monday March 24 - final (match one) - Atlanta Drive 6-5 New York Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Tuesday March 25 - final (match two) - Atlanta Drive 4-3 New York Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Wednesday March 26 - final (match three) - Not required
Who was playing and for which team?
Atlanta Drive GC - Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, Nick Dunlap (for March 3)
Boston Common Golf - Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott
Jupiter Links Golf Club - Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods
Los Angeles Golf Club - Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tony Finau (for Feb 24)
New York Golf Club - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young
The Bay Golf Club - Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry
