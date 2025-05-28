R&A partners with NBA superstar Steph Curry to promote golf inclusivity; Henni Zuel to be global ambassador

The R&A has announced a partnership with NBA superstar Steph Curry's Underrated Golf European Tour, with Sky Sports commentator Henni Zuel to become a global ambassador.

The new alliance is aimed at "removing barriers, changing perceptions and empowering the next generation of golfers" by promoting inclusivity and accessibility for young golfers from all backgrounds.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, will join Zuel as a global golf development ambassador for the R&A.

Zuel, whose role will include championing women's and girls' participation, said: "I'm incredibly proud to be part of this powerful collaboration.

Image: Sky Sports' Henni Zuel: 'This partnership is about so much more than just golf, it's about changing lives'

"This partnership is about so much more than just golf, it's about changing lives, creating opportunities, and making sure every young person, no matter their background, can see a place for themselves in this sport.

"I've seen first-hand the impact Underrated Golf has on young athletes, not just on the course, but in how they see themselves and their futures.

"With The R&A's support, we can reach even more young people, break down more barriers, and build a truly inclusive and exciting future for golf."

Image: Curry is a four-time NBA champion with Golden State Warriors

The 2025 Underrated Golf European Tour begins at Foxhills Golf Club from May 28-30, with a second event at Fairmont St Andrews from August 13-15.

Each tournament will feature 48 boys and 48 girls with the winners earning the chance to travel to the United States to compete in the Curry Cup, the fourth annual championship of the Underrated Tour, at Liberty National.

Phil Anderton, chief development officer at the R&A said: "Our partnership with the Underrated Golf Tour is an exciting step in continuing our mission to make golf more accessible, inclusive and appealing to a broader audience.

"We're inspired by the work Stephen Curry and the Underrated Golf Tour have been doing and we believe by working together we can connect with young people in meaningful ways, open up new pathways into the sport and provide opportunities for development, both on and off the course."