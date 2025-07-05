KPMG Women's Irish Open: Lottie Woad on brink of victory with seven-shot lead following third round

Lottie Woad will take a commanding seven-shot lead into the final round of the KPMG Women's Irish Open after carding a bogey-free 67 on Saturday.

The world No 1 amateur holed six birdies for a round of six under, moving her to 17 under for the tournament.

The 21-year-old led by three shots at the halfway stage at Carton House in Kildare and will take some stopping on the final day.

Woad - who will become the first amateur to win on the Ladies European Tour in three years if she claims victory - said: "I'm very happy with that. I was trying to extend the lead today if possible and keep playing how I was playing the previous days.

"Everything went pretty well. The front nine I played really nicely and was stress-free, the back nine I had to make a few par-saves, but I chipped in pretty well and made some up-and-downs which kept the momentum.

"I want to win it. I'm going to keep playing my game, see where it puts me and keep playing well. I think you can still be pretty aggressive on this golf course."

Madelene Sagstrom is in second on 10 under after a third-round 70.

The Swede said: "It was not as breezy as yesterday afternoon but it picked up. I feel like I hit the ball better yesterday, better off the tee.

"I struggled a bit, and as soon as you miss the fairways it's harder to judge what's going to happen. I'm happy I hung in there and with how I played.

"Lottie is obviously playing great golf. I know how good a player she is, I have played with her many times.

"It doesn't mean we can't go low but it will be a big task. This golf course suits my eye, so roll some putts in tomorrow and you never know."

Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley carded two under to claim third place on nine under overall, while there is a five-way tie for fourth on eight under between France's Anne-Charlotte Mora, Spain's Blanca Fernandez, New Zealand's Amelia Garvey, England's Charley Hull and Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini.

Coverage of the final round of the KPMG Women's Irish Open continues live on Sky Sports+ from 2pm on Sunday - or stream without a contract.