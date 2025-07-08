Evian Championship: Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, British hopes and how to watch women's major live on Sky Sports

The women's major season continues this week with the Evian Championship, with Jeeno Thitikul having another opportunity to end Nelly Korda's reign at the top of the world rankings. We take a look at some of the potential storylines to follow this week in France...

Can Korda end America's mini major drought?

Nine of the last 10 major winners in the men's game have been American, with Rory McIlroy's Grand Slam success at The Masters the only exception, although the same level of success has not been matched in the women's majors.

Korda's Chevron Championship win last April is the most recent American women's major champion, with the last seven majors producing different winners from outside of the United States - Minjee Lee, Maja Stark, Mao Saigo, Lydia Ko, Ayaka Furue, Amy Yang and Yuka Saso.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the final round of the US Women's Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, where Maja Stark closed out a maiden major victory

Korda remains top of the world rankings and among the favourites to end that drought this week, but remains winless in 2025 with Angel Yin, Jennifer Kupcho and Yealimi Noh the only Americans to have an LPGA Tour victory this season.

The two-time major winner has not finished outside the top 30 in any event over the past year but arrives with her world No 1 status under threat once again, with Jeeno Thitikul closing after her strong showing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at PGA Frisco, where Minjee Lee secured major glory

Will Hull push for maiden major title?

Charley Hull has been among the pre-tournament favourites heading into almost every major in recent seasons, with the Englishwoman looking to build on tied-12th finishes at the US Women's Open and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

She was a two-time major runner-up in 2023 and has been largely consistent in the big events, posting top-25s in seven of the last nine majors, while Hull also has previously finished tied-third at this event.

Hull comes into the event having finished fourth at the KPMG Women's Irish Open last week, as amateur Lottie Woad claimed her breakthrough Ladies European Tour win, with plenty of encouraging signs in her game heading into the summer.

Her last two appearances at the Evian Championship have ended in missed cuts, but Hull will be hopeful of challenging for an elusive maiden major and becoming the first English female major champion since Georgia Hall in 2018.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Which other Brits are involved?

Woad was given a sponsor's exemption into this week's event before her dominant six-shot win in Ireland on Sunday, with the 21-year-old now closing in on securing LPGA Tour membership.

A top-25 finish would secure her the two points needed to reach 20 required to secure her LPGA Tour membership through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP), a system that offers amateurs points based on achievements made in a variety of events.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the KPMG Women's Irish Open, as Lottie Woad closed out her maiden LET win in style

Bronte Law, Alice Hewson, Cara Gainer and Mimi Rhodes - a three-time winner on the Ladies European Tour this season - are the other English players scheduled to feature.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh and Ireland's Leona Maguire are also in the field, with Wales' Darcey Harry featuring after her maiden Ladies European Tour title at the Hulencourt Women's Open last month.

Image: Leona Maguire is searching for a first major top 10 since 2022

Who has impressed here before and who could this time around?

The Evian Championship launched in 1994 on the Ladies European Tour and became co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour in 2000, although only became elevated to major championship status in 2013.

Solheim Cup captain Anna Nordqvist won the 2017 contest in a play-off and France's Celine Boutier cruised to a home major victory by six shots in 2023, while this year's event marks the 10th anniversary of Ko becoming the youngest major winner in history when aged just 18.

Image: Lydia Ko won the HSBC Women's World Championship earlier this season in Singapore

Furue returns as defending champion after last year's dramatic victory, where she followed three consecutive birdies from the 14th with a final-hole eagle to finish one ahead of Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou.

2021 winner Lee is chasing successive major titles, having won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last month, while Ruoning Yin has top four finishes in two of the first three majors of the season.

When is the Evian Championship live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports will show extended live coverage from the fourth women's major of the year, with six hours of live action for each round plus daily highlights.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Live coverage starts at 11am over the first two rounds and 9am over the weekend, with one-hour highlights then shown at 8.30pm on Thursday and Friday and 8pm for the final two days.

Thursday - 1100-1700 - live on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports+

Friday - 1100-1700 - live on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports+

Saturday - 0900-1500 - live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix

Sunday - 0900-1500 - live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Open Championship and the AIG Women's Open are both live on Sky Sports this summer

What other golf is live on Sky Sports this week?

There are two events on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour this week, with the Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship co-sanctioned by both tours and both live on Sky Sports.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy headline a strong field in Scotland, where there are also three last-minute qualification spots up for grabs to feature in The Open next week at Royal Portrush.

Live coverage from Scotland begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 8.30am on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage from 1pm. The Isco Championship is then live from 9.30pm that evening. Not got Sky? Stream the PGA Tour and more with no contract.