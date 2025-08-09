FedExCup Playoffs: Tommy Fleetwood leads Justin Rose by one shot heading into final round of St Jude Championship

Tommy Fleetwood holds a one-shot lead over fellow Englishman Justin Rose ahead of the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis as he eyes his first PGA Tour title.

Fleetwood carded a one-under 69 on Saturday in a round that amazingly included a double bogey on the par-five third, to move to 14 under for the tournament.

Alongside the double bogey, Fleetwood added five birdies and two bogeys.

Behind the top two, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is lurking heading into Sunday after carding a brilliant 65 to shoot up the leaderboard just ahead of US Open champion JJ Spaun.

Fleetwood, who registered a seven-under 63 on day one when he birdied his last four holes, made three successive gains from the second in round two as he enjoyed another big closing stretch with four straight back-nine birdies.

His round three was a more up-and-down affair, but a clutch birdie on the 16th helped him regain control once again as he hunts an elusive win on the PGA Tour.

Fleetwood has suffered near misses on the PGA Tour of late, including the Traveler's Championship where he agonisingly lost out to Keegan Bradley in a stunning final hole, but is remaining optimistic that his best golf can get him over the line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the Travelers Championship as Tommy Fleetwood narrowly missed out on a maiden PGA Tour title at the hands of Keegan Bradley

"I played well last time. I came very close. I led the tournament for such a long time and it didn't happen, and I said then, there's an element to me, sort of it's taken me a long time to win out here, and I still haven't done it, but the best possible scenario at that Travelers straight away was can I put myself in that position again sooner rather than later," Fleetwood said.

"It's just another opportunity for me to go out and try and have the best round of golf I can, enjoy being in that position.

"The more I put myself there, the more chance there is of it happening, and just go out and keep learning from every experience.

"But tomorrow might be my day, it might not, but being there is the most important thing, and I'll continue to try and do that."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rose remains second at 13-under after a round that included six birdies and three bogeys. He was out early in the day to complete his second round after bed weather had stopped play early on Friday.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

FedExCup winners: Every past champion 2024 Scottie Scheffler 2023 Viktor Hovland 2022 Rory McIlroy 2021 Patrick Cantlay 2020 Dustin Johnson 2019 Rory McIlroy 2018 Justin Rose 2017 Justin Thomas 2016 Rory McIlroy 2015 Jordan Spieth 2014 Billy Horschel 2013 Henrik Stenson 2012 Brandt Snedeker 2011 Bill Haas 2010 Jim Furyk 2009 Tiger Woods 2008 Vijay Singh 2007 Tiger Woods

The Playoffs were launched in 2007 and have received multiple tweaks to the qualification and format since, with this year's edition having three tournaments that all offer limited field sizes.

Only the top 70 in the season-long standings qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with the top 50 after that progressing to the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland from August 14-17.

Both of those events offer 2,000 FedExCup points to the winner - four times the amount awarded for a regular PGA Tour event, with both also not having a 36-hole cut.

The top 30 in the standings after those tournaments qualify for the Tour Championship, taking place from August 21-24 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, with all three events exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Watch round four of opening FedExCup Playoffs event from 6pm, Sunday, live on Sky Sports Golf.