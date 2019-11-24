Tommy Fleetwood takes positives after missing out on Race to Dubai
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 24/11/19 2:33pm
Tommy Fleetwood led the praise for Jon Rahm after narrowly missing out on Race to Dubai victory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Fleetwood needed a top-two finish at Jumeriah Golf Estates to have any chance of ending the year as European No 1 for a second time, although fell just short despite securing second spot in Dubai.
The Englishman briefly trailed by eight strokes during a dramatic final day, only to birdie five of his last seven holes and close out a brilliant seven-under 65 to set the clubhouse target at 18 under.
Fleetwood, chasing a second victory in as many starts, then could only watch as Rahm - who let a six-shot lead slip during the final round - got up and down from a greenside bunker to make birdie and snatch a one-shot victory.
"I feel fine," Fleetwood told Sky Sports. "I couldn't have done much more, really. Some of the shots they [Rahm and Mike Lorenzo-Vera] hit coming down the stretch, it started looking like I could get back in it or might have a chance.
"These two weeks make the season just seem in a different light than it did would weeks before we started. There's always going to be a little bit of disappointment there but for the most part, I got myself back in it and I am very proud of the way I played on that back nine.
"It's Jon [Rahm]'s time, Jon's moment. He has played unbelievable this year and fair play. Great birdie down the last and yeah, just happy with my week."
Mike Lorenzo-Vera started the final day co-leader but finished in third after closing his two-under 70 with a three-putt par at the last, with Rory McIlroy seven shots off the pace in fourth spot.
"I'll look back at 2019 very fondly," McIlroy said. There's been a lot of good golf played, probably some of my most consistent golf. Four wins and I guess this is the 19th top-10.
"It's been a learning year, as well. I learned some things that I want to take forward into next year, but first and foremost I'm looking forward to a couple of months off to reflect on everything and get myself ready for next year.
"I'll take a nice four or five week break from them [golf clubs] and then in the new year, I'll start getting ready again and playing in the last week in January."