Tommy Fleetwood takes positives after missing out on Race to Dubai

Tommy Fleetwood led the praise for Jon Rahm after narrowly missing out on Race to Dubai victory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Fleetwood needed a top-two finish at Jumeriah Golf Estates to have any chance of ending the year as European No 1 for a second time, although fell just short despite securing second spot in Dubai.

The Englishman briefly trailed by eight strokes during a dramatic final day, only to birdie five of his last seven holes and close out a brilliant seven-under 65 to set the clubhouse target at 18 under.

Fleetwood, chasing a second victory in as many starts, then could only watch as Rahm - who let a six-shot lead slip during the final round - got up and down from a greenside bunker to make birdie and snatch a one-shot victory.

"I feel fine," Fleetwood told Sky Sports. "I couldn't have done much more, really. Some of the shots they [Rahm and Mike Lorenzo-Vera] hit coming down the stretch, it started looking like I could get back in it or might have a chance.

"These two weeks make the season just seem in a different light than it did would weeks before we started. There's always going to be a little bit of disappointment there but for the most part, I got myself back in it and I am very proud of the way I played on that back nine.

"It's Jon [Rahm]'s time, Jon's moment. He has played unbelievable this year and fair play. Great birdie down the last and yeah, just happy with my week."

Mike Lorenzo-Vera started the final day co-leader but finished in third after closing his two-under 70 with a three-putt par at the last, with Rory McIlroy seven shots off the pace in fourth spot.

"I'll look back at 2019 very fondly," McIlroy said. There's been a lot of good golf played, probably some of my most consistent golf. Four wins and I guess this is the 19th top-10.

"It's been a learning year, as well. I learned some things that I want to take forward into next year, but first and foremost I'm looking forward to a couple of months off to reflect on everything and get myself ready for next year.

"I'll take a nice four or five week break from them [golf clubs] and then in the new year, I'll start getting ready again and playing in the last week in January."