Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, LET, LIV Series and more latest scores

Dan Bradbury has set his sights on earning a PGA Tour card ahead of his title defence in the Joburg Open

Yorkshire's Dan Bradbury has set his sights on earning a PGA Tour card ahead of his title defence in the Joburg Open.

Bradbury is focusing largely on statistical objectives for the new campaign, but would also like to claim one of the 10 PGA Tour cards which will again be on offer to the highest finishers in the Race to Dubai who are not already exempt.

The leading three players, who are not already exempt, who make the cut in the Joburg Open will earn places in next year's Open at Royal Troon via the Open Qualifying Series.

Cameron Smith is favourite to successfully defend his Australian PGA Championship title

Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open winner, is favourite to successfully defend his Australian PGA Championship title at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

The Ladies European Tour (LET) season for 2023 is nearly over having had 28 events this year, there is just one event left at the season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas.

What happened in the majors this year?

Brian Harman claimed victory at The Open, following on from Jon Rahm's success at The Masters, Brooks Koepka adding to his PGA Championship tally and Wyndham Clark claiming a maiden major win at the US Open.

Four of the five women's majors produced maiden major champions, with Lilia Vu coming out on top at the Chevron Championship, Ruoning Yin securing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Allisen Corpuz winning the US Women's Open.

Celine Boutier stormed to an impressive breakthrough success at the Evian Championship, before Vu registered a second major title after beating Englishwoman Hull to AIG Women's Open glory at Walton Heath.