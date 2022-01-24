Sky Sports to remain home of Ryder Cup until 2025 and DP World Tour until 2024 under new deal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of a new era beginning for golf and the DP World Tour, we look back at every winner from the 2021 campaign Ahead of a new era beginning for golf and the DP World Tour, we look back at every winner from the 2021 campaign

The DP World Tour and Sky Sports have announced an extension to their broadcast partnership in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with Sky Sports remaining the home of the DP World Tour until 2024 and the Ryder Cup until 2025.

The deal will see all DP World Tour events broadcast live exclusively across Sky's platforms, including both its linear and on-demand services. That means Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy a minimum of 32 live events each season across the Tour's global tournament schedule.

Fans will also be able to enjoy new featured group coverage for the Tour's flagship Rolex Series events, and the Tour will also be working closely with Sky's VIP loyalty programme to offer access to a selection of UK and ROI tournaments.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports will once again be the home of live golf in 2022, with all four men's majors and all five women's majors alongside a record-breaking amount of live PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour action Sky Sports will once again be the home of live golf in 2022, with all four men's majors and all five women's majors alongside a record-breaking amount of live PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour action

Sky Sports customers will also enjoy a range of golf programming across both linear and digital platforms, including masterclass sessions with former DP World Tour winners, behind-the-scenes access ahead of the world's biggest events, documentaries and much more.

The deal will also see Sky Sports broadcast to its UK and Ireland customers both the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome and the 2025 contest in New York, live on a dedicated Sky Sports Ryder Cup channel.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at the best of the action from the final day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where Team USA claimed a record-breaking victory A look at the best of the action from the final day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where Team USA claimed a record-breaking victory

Sky Sports: The home of golf

This agreement extends an already successful partnership between the Tour and Sky Sports that stretches back almost 30 years. Sky Sports' award-winning golf analysis is provided by some of the biggest names in golf, including former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, Butch Harmon, Laura Davies and Nick Dougherty.

Speaking about the extended partnership, Managing Director of Sky Sports, Jonathan Licht said; "As we kickstart a record-breaking year of golf on Sky, we are thrilled to be extending our long-term partnership with the DP World Tour, further cementing Sky Sports as the home of golf in the UK and Ireland.

"This year, our customers can enjoy the DP World Tour alongside our live coverage of all four men's majors, all five women's majors, the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, all whilst they countdown the days to next year's Ryder Cup in Rome, live exclusively on Sky Sports."

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour group, added: "Sky Sports have been a trusted partner to our Tour as we continue to grow and transform, ensuring that fans of our sport remain as close to the action as possible - with comprehensive live coverage of our events, world-class analysis, and behind the scenes features.

"We're delighted that our partnership will continue until the end of the 2024 season for the DP World Tour and will continue until 2025 for the Ryder Cup. As a Tour, we are focused on giving fans innovative and insightful content, so we're excited about what is to come in collaboration with the talented team at Sky."