PGA Championship: Pairings and tee times for Sunday's final round at Southern Hills

A look at the pairings and start times for Sunday's final round at the PGA Championship, held at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

USA unless stated; All times BST

Starting at Hole One

1300 Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka (Aut)

1309 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Patton Kizzire

1318 Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel

1327 Adam Hadwin (Can), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1336 Beau Hossler, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1345 Justin Harding (Rsa), Jon Rahm (Esp)

1355 Collin Morikawa, Kevin Streelman

1405 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Kramer Hickok

1415 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Shaun Norris (Rsa)

1425 Lanto Griffin, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

1435 Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman (Aus)

1445 Cam Davis (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1455 Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1505 Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

1515 Jason Day (Aus), Keegan Bradley

1525 Troy Merritt, Adam Schenk

1545 Brian Harman, Luke List

1555 Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka

1605 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Talor Gooch

1615 K.H Lee (Kor), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1625 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Russell Henley

1635 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col)

1645 Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed

1655 Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler

1705 Laurie Canter (Eng), Justin Rose (Eng)

1715 Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover

1725 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1735 Brendan Steele, Kevin Na

1745 Adri Arnaus (Esp), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Rory McIlroy is nine shots off the pace after a third-round 74

1755 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Tom Hoge

1805 Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1815 Chris Kirk, Davis Riley

1825 Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

1835 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Max Homa

1855 Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson

1905 Stewart Cink, Justin Thomas

1915 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Seamus Power (Ire)

1925 Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young

1935 Mito Pereira (Chi), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

