Ryder Cup captains go head-to-head in 14-Club Challenge

6:28 As part of the One Year To Go celebrations in Wisconsin, Ryder Cup captains Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker went head-to-head in a special edition of the 14-club challenge As part of the One Year To Go celebrations in Wisconsin, Ryder Cup captains Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker went head-to-head in a special edition of the 14-club challenge

Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker enjoyed a light-hearted Ryder Cup contest at Whistling Straits as they faced off in a special edition of the European Tour's 14-Club Challenge.

Harrington and Stricker were both in Wisconsin earlier this week to mark "One Year To Go" until the 2020 Ryder Cup, but which captain would enjoy bragging rights on the par-three 17th?

The European and USA skippers took time out from their media duties to take part in the challenge, in which they each have seven attempts to hit the green using every club in the bag - including the putter.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

But, as usual, if one player uses a club, both players lose it as they took on the 165-yard hole in some rough weather, although there was an additional "double or quits" challenge to decide the victor - and the winner of a Ryder Cup replica trophy made from cheese!

Watch the video above to see who would win the 14-Club Challenge ... and the axe-throwing contest!