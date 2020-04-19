Butch Harmon on 2012 Ryder Cup: Miracle at Medinah was greatest day in golf history

Butch Harmon began the final day of the 2012 Ryder Cup insisting Europe had no chance of victory, and he ended the day issuing a heartfelt apology to European fans following the "Miracle at Medinah".

This was an incredible day and I will be the first to admit I didn't think it could happen. With the way the Americans played I didn't give the European team a chance and I was 100 per cent wrong.

Butch Harmon did not expect to see Europe celebrating with the Ryder Cup on Sunday evening

I have to say that to the European team and tell them I apologise for my thoughts. It was my opinion and I was wrong.

That was a phenomenal effort. I don't even know how to describe it. I don't think any of us have ever seen anything like it, the way it transpired and the way it came down to the last matches out there

I'm so happy for captain Jose Maria Olazabal. He's such a wonderful human being and such a dear friend of mine.

I also feel for Davis Love and his team. I know they feel they had it and they played their hearts out. At the end of the day the Americans can blame themselves, but no, you have to give credit to the Europeans. They went out and beat one hell of an American team.

Molinari and Woods halved the final match to complete 'the greatest day in golf'

I think this is the greatest day I've ever seen in golf.

Yes, in 1999 the Americans came back from 10-6, but they were at home. For Europe to come over here on this golf course against this American team and win this cup - and yes they won it, it wasn't a tie - I think is the greatest feat in the Ryder Cup history.

It's the greatest thing I've ever seen. I'll say it again, I thought at the start of the day that there was no chance. I thought this American team was too strong and they'd win easily.

I was completely wrong. I apologise to you European fans. I just gave you my opinion and I've got to tell you, I wasn't even close to being right!

I've been in golf my whole life and this is the greatest golfing spectacle I think I've ever seen. I thought I'd seen everything you could possibly see. This tops them all.