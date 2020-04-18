Ian Poulter at the Ryder Cup: Top 10 moments from Europe's 'postman'
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 18/04/20 8:16am
Ian Poulter has become synonymous with the Ryder Cup through the years, producing a host of career-defining moments for Team Europe in the biennial contest.
Poulter made his Ryder Cup debut in Team Europe's record-breaking victory in 2004 and has featured on five winning teams during his six appearances, playing an integral role in many of those success stories.
The Englishman won three of his four matches in the 2010 contest before producing a record-breaking display two years later, becoming the first European player in history to win all four of his matches.
Poulter birdied the last five hours of his Saturday fourballs match alongside Rory McIlroy to reduce Europe's deficit to 10-6 heading into the Sunday singles at Medinah, where he saw off Webb Simpson to complete his unbeaten week and help Europe snatch a dramatic 14.5-13.5 victory.
A chip-in at Gleneagles was the highlight of his 2014 performance, where he halved two of his three matches in a home victory, with Poulter also featuring on another winning European team four years later after despatching world No 1 Dustin Johnson on the final day.
Poulter's only experience of Ryder Cup defeat as a player came in 2008, where he finished top-scorer for Team Europe with four wins from five matches, while "Europe's Postman" got his first experience in the backroom staff when he acted as a vice-captain during the 2016 contest.
Click on the video above to see Poulter's top-10 Ryder Cup moments!
