Ryder Cup 2021: Europe trio Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Bernd Wiesberger secure automatic qualification

Lee Westwood has won 20 of his 44 Ryder Cup matches for Europe

Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Bernd Wiesberger were confirmed as the final three automatic qualifiers for the European Ryder Cup team after the final round of the BMW PGA Championship.

The trio secured their flights to Whistling Straits for the showdown with the United States on September 24-26 as Shane Lowry dropped out of the nine automatic qualifying places for Padraig Harrington's side following a disappointing back nine at Wentworth.

European Ryder Cup team European Points List: Jon Rahm Tommy Fleetwood Tyrrell Hatton Bernd Wiesberger World Points List: Rory McIlroy Viktor Hovland Paul Casey Matt Fitzpatrick Lee Westwood Captain's picks: TBC TBC TBC

Lowry needed to finish in the top eight to qualify and was firmly on course to do that after birdies at the fourth and seventh took him to 13 under, but he slipped up at the ninth with a bogey before cancelling that out with a birdie at the 12th.

However, the Irishman then bogeyed the 14th and followed that with a double-bogey at the par-four 15th to tumble down the leaderboard and out of Ryder Cup contention despite two closing birdies lifting him back to 12 under and into a tie for 17th place.

That meant Westwood remained ahead of Lowry on the World Points List for qualifying, with Fitzpatrick also securing his place on the team via that method.

Wiesberger, meanwhile, did enough to move ahead of Rory McIlroy to qualify via the four places on offer through the European Points List, with McIlroy's qualification switched to one of the five through the World Points List.

Bernd Wiesberger battled through the week at Wentworth to secure his Ryder Cup debut

Westwood will now equal Nick Faldo's record for most Ryder Cup appearances for Team Europe when he features for the 11th time at Whistling Straits, but that landmark had appeared in doubt for the 48-year-old Englishman, who will also become the oldest player to play for Europe since Christy O'Connor Snr in 1973, during the final round at Wentworth.

After a promising start with back-to-back birdies, his card included three bogeys, two double-bogeys and a triple-bogey as he struggled round in five-over 77 to finish in joint-71st place, but that still proved to be good enough after Lowry's stumble.

Fitzpatrick, at one stage, was set to leapfrog Wiesberger in the European Points List, which would have also handed Lowry his Ryder Cup debut via the World Points List, until the 27-year-old Englishman made a mess of the par-five 17th hole where he had a triple-bogey eight after hitting his second shot into a hedge.

Matt Fitzpatrick had hedge problems at the 17th during the final round of the BMW PGA Championship

Despite that, he carded a four-under 68 to finish on 11 under and will now make his second Ryder Cup appearance after failing to pick up a point from his two matches in 2016.

Wiesberger, 35, will become the first Austrian to feature in the Ryder Cup after securing his debut with a level-par 72 in the final round at Wentworth which saw him finish tied 20th alongside Fitzpatrick on 11 under.

Lowry will now have to rely on being one of Harrington's three captain's picks which will be announced live on Sky Sports Golf at 7.30pm tonight, although he faces tough competition from the likes of Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and Alex Noren.