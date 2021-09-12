Ryder Cup: Justin Rose misses out as Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia named as captain's picks

Padraig Harrington talks through the decision-making behind his three captain's picks and explains why he likes the look of his Ryder Cup team Padraig Harrington talks through the decision-making behind his three captain's picks and explains why he likes the look of his Ryder Cup team

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has named Shane Lowry among his three captain’s picks for this year’s contest, as Justin Rose missed out on a place in the team.

Harrington selected Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter to complete his side heading to Whistling Straits later this month, while Rose - who finished tied-sixth at the BMW PGA Championship after a bogey-free 65 and has played in five of the last six Ryder Cups - was left out of the European line-up.

Lowry was knocked out of automatic qualification places when Bernd Wiesberger finished tied-20th at Wentworth, lifting the Austrian into the final spot on the European Points List and pushing Rory McIlroy over to the World Points List.

Shane Lowry insists he wants to do more than just make up the numbers for Team Europe when he makes his Ryder Cup debut later this month Shane Lowry insists he wants to do more than just make up the numbers for Team Europe when he makes his Ryder Cup debut later this month

The Irishman went into the final round in a share of seventh and required a top-eight finish to replace Lee Westwood in the World Points List, although stuttered to a final-round 71 to leave him in tied-17th and requiring a captain's pick.

Harrington's three selections will join McIlroy, Wiesberger, Westwood, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland in the European side looking to retain their trophy, three years on from the 17.5-10.5 victory over Team USA in Paris.

Padraig Harrington explains the conversation he had with Justin Rose and why he decided to name Shane Lowry as a captain's pick ahead of the former world No 1 Padraig Harrington explains the conversation he had with Justin Rose and why he decided to name Shane Lowry as a captain's pick ahead of the former world No 1

Garcia will make his tenth Ryder Cup appearance and his second in a row as a captain's pick, having won three of his four matches to become Europe's record points scorer during their 2018 victory at Le Golf National.

The 41-year-old was one of only three European players to make it through the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, having won the Sanderson Farms Championship earlier the campaign, with the Spaniard arriving at East Lake off the back of a tied-sixth finish at the BMW Championship.

Sergio Garcia, Europe's all-time record points scorer, reflects on being handed a captain's picks for this year's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits Sergio Garcia, Europe's all-time record points scorer, reflects on being handed a captain's picks for this year's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits

Poulter also secured a pick after a solid summer on the PGA Tour, where he claimed a share of third at the Charles Schwab Challenge and added a top-10 at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, while the Englishman also enjoyed a top-four finish at the abrdn Scottish Open.

The Ryder Cup stalwart acted as a vice-captain for Darren Clarke during the 2016 loss on American soil but has appeared in each of Europe's last four winning teams, top-scoring in the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah' and more recently defeating the-then world No 1 Dustin Johnson in the 2018 singles.

Who will win the Ryder Cup? Watch the contest from September 24-26 live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel - Sky Sports Ryder Cup.