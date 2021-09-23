Sky Sports Golf podcast: Ryder Cup predictions, Team USA's strengths and why Europe can cause upset

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Can Team Europe stop the Ryder Cup from falling into the hands of their arch rivals? Watch live from September 24-26 live on Sky Sports. Can Team Europe stop the Ryder Cup from falling into the hands of their arch rivals? Watch live from September 24-26 live on Sky Sports.

Europe’s Ryder Cup hopes, Bryson DeChambeau’s potential playing partners and the strengths of Team USA are among the talking points in a bonus Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Rich Beem and Guardian golf correspondent Ewan Murray join Sky Sports' commentator Ewen Murray and regular host Josh Antmann to look ahead to the biggest team event in the sport.

The guests look at who is likely to impress for Padraig Harrington's European side and why the Ryder Cup venue could suit them, as well as discussing the form of some of the Irishman's players heading into the biennial contest.

Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood could both play key roles for Team Europe this week

Beem puts forward his case why Steve Stricker's side should win on American soil and the important role the home crowd will play in Wisconsin this week, plus gives his verdict on whether the Team USA line-up is the strongest in their history.

Listen or subscribe on:

There's plenty of discussion about iconic moments from the Ryder Cup archives, with Murray sharing a poignant story about his involvement with Darren Clarke ahead of the 2006 contest, while the panel look at who could be paired together on the opening day.

The key qualities in a Ryder Cup playing partner and whether DeChambeau's rivalry with Brooks Koepka will affect Team USA are also debated, with all the guests providing their predictions on the team they think will lift the trophy on Sunday evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dame Laura Davies takes a look at the potential Ryder Cup foursomes line-up for Team USA and explains why she would send Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka out together on the opening morning. Dame Laura Davies takes a look at the potential Ryder Cup foursomes line-up for Team USA and explains why she would send Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka out together on the opening morning.

Which of the panel predicted a historic win for Team Europe? Who thinks DeChambeau and Koepka could be blamed for a Team USA loss, regardless of how they play? Listen to the latest episode to find out!

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify or Apple Podcasts!

Watch the Ryder Cup throughout the week on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel.