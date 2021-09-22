Ryder Cup 2020: Shane Lowry ready for European debut and feeling no extra pressure as captain's pick

Shane Lowry is one of three rookies in the European Ryder Cup team

Shane Lowry insists he doesn't feel any extra pressure about making his Ryder Cup debut as a captain's pick, having narrowly missed out on automatically qualifying for Team Europe.

Lowry dropped out of the automatic qualification places during the BMW PGA Championship earlier this month, the final qualifying event, with Bernd Wiesberger taking the fourth spot on the European Points List and pushing Rory McIlroy onto the World Points List in place of Lowry.

The 2019 Open champion was then selected by good friend Padraig Harrington as one of three captain's picks, ahead of former world No 1 Justin Rose, with Lowry looking forward to making the most of his opportunity to make a maiden Ryder Cup appearance.

"You can't feel any more pressure than there's probably going to be out there on Friday, Saturday, Sunday," Lowry said. "You're playing for your team, you're playing for your continent, we're playing for the European Tour. We're playing for a whole lot of things.

"I'm a captain's pick, but look, I was very close to making the team. I was first man out; felt like I deserved a pick. If I didn't feel like I deserved to be here it would probably be a bit different, but I really feel like I deserve to be here. I'm just excited for the week ahead.

"I don't care if I don't make any points this week and we win on Sunday. It doesn't bother me. I don't care if I don't play and we win on Sunday. It doesn't bother me. There's only one thing that matters this week and that's winning the trophy.

"It won't be a successful week unless we're standing there with the Ryder Cup on Sunday evening. I'll do whatever it takes to be there on Sunday evening with the Ryder Cup as a part of this team. Whether it be playing loads or not playing at all, it doesn't bother me, I just have to do what I'm told this week and do it well."

Lowry narrowly missed out on qualification for Darren Clarke's team in 2016 and wasn't in consideration for a place in Thomas Bjorn's side at Le Golf National, with the 34-year-old now hoping to make up for lost time when he makes his debut in Wisconsin.

"For me it was something that I really wanted to do and I felt like I had to do, if I want to be up there with those guys when you're talking about really good or great Irish golfers," Lowry said. "It's something that I felt like I let slip in 2016 and I should have made that team. I didn't play great towards the end of that campaign.

"When I got my chance this year, I felt like I really wanted to take it. Obviously I needed a pick [to make the team] but at the end of the day and I'm very grateful that Paddy [Harrington] has put his trust in me.

"It just something as an Irish player growing up, playing a Ryder Cup is just right up there with everything. Obviously now that I'm here, there's only one goal for the rest of the week, and that's to win. That would obviously be the icing on the cake."

