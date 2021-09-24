Ryder Cup 2020: Bryson DeChambeau's monster 417-yard drive sets up sensational eagle at Whistling Straits

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bryson DeChambeau used his power hitting to his advantage with a monster 417-yard tee shot, on an aggressive line, to leave himself just 72 yards from the flag at Whistling Straits' par-five fifth Bryson DeChambeau used his power hitting to his advantage with a monster 417-yard tee shot, on an aggressive line, to leave himself just 72 yards from the flag at Whistling Straits' par-five fifth

Bryson DeChambeau made a sensational eagle after smashing a 417-yard drive during the Friday afternoon fourballs at the Ryder Cup.

After sitting out the morning foursomes, DeChambeau burst into the spotlight at the 581-yard, par-five fifth at Whistling Straits.

The hole weaves its way from left to right and then left again between two lakes, but DeChambeau opted to take the direct route by going straight at the green with an aggressive line.

His monster drive cleared the first stretch of water and a host of bunkers before landing safely on the fairway, just 72 yards from the hole.

"That is one of the most outstanding tee shots I have ever witnessed in my life," said Andrew Coltart on commentary for Sky Sports.

How DeChambeau's drive at the fifth compared with Scottie Scheffler's

A neat flick of the wedge with his second shot then left DeChambeau just three feet right of the pin.

"He's got the brawn but he's also got the touch. Simply sensational from Bryson DeChambeau. You just can't compete against that," said Nick Dougherty.

Dame Laura Davies added: "That was almost as impressive as the drive because that was a really difficult shot. It looked easy, but it wasn't because of the conditions, because of the wind. A fantastic shot."

DeChambeau subsequently tapped in for his eagle-three which put him and his USA partner Scottie Scheffler back to all-square with European duo Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm, who had applied some pressure by holing a lengthy birdie putt.

Click play on the video above to see DeChambeau's power hitting at the fifth...

