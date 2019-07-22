The Open: Some of the key numbers and statistics from Royal Portrush
Some of the key numbers and statistics following Shane Lowry's victory in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush.
1 There was one hole-in-one at Royal Portrush, by Emiliano Grillo at the 13th in the first round
4 Lowry is the fourth player in the last 100 years to win his first major by six shots or more, joining Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen and Rory McIlroy
5 Lowry is the fifth Irish player to lift the Claret Jug after Fred Daly, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and McIlroy
6 Lowry's winning shot margin
7 The score made by McIlroy and Graeme McDowell at the 18th in the first round and by Clarke in the second round
8 McIlroy's score on the par-four first in the opening round
11 The number of eagles made at the seventh hole
14 David Duval's score at the par-five seventh in the first round
15 The winning score under par for Lowry
17 Lowry's new world ranking following his victory
17 The number of holes parred by Bernd Wiesberger in his final-round 70
21 The number of double-bogeys made at the 11th hole
23 The number of birdies made by Lowry over the four days
28 The lowest average number of putts over the four rounds by Sang Hyun Park, Wiesberger, Kyle Stanley and Justin Harding (Lowry was tied for 22nd with 29.25)
29 The number of shots Ryan Fox covered the back nine in on Thursday - an Open record
32 The number of eagles made over the four days
32 The highest average number of putts over the four rounds by Patrick Cantlay and Yuki Inamori
36 The total number of triple-bogeys or worse during the four rounds
39 The lowest percentage of fairways hit over the four rounds by Jordan Spieth
54 The lowest percentage of greens made in regulation over the four rounds by Eddie Pepperell
63 The course-record score carded by Lowry in the third round which featured eight birdies
66 Defending champion Francesco Molinari's best-of-the-round score on Sunday which lifted him into a tie for 11th
68 The number of years between the first and second Opens to be played at Royal Portrush
72.175 The average score made by players on the par-71 layout
79 The highest percentage of fairways hit over the four rounds by Paul Waring (Lowry was tied for 22nd on 63%)
79 The highest percentage of greens made in regulation over the four rounds by Lowry
82 Lee Westwood has now played 82 majors without a victory after his 12th top-five finish
87 JB Holmes' score in the final round which dropped him from third place into a tie for 67th. It is the highest final round in The Open since 1966
91 Duval's 20-over-par score in the opening round
150 The number of bogeys made at the 14th hole
164 The total number of double-bogeys made during the four rounds
188 The number of birdies made at the 12th hole
269 Lowry's winning score after rounds of 67, 67, 63 and 72
292.9 The average driving distance in yards at the par-five seventh hole
1,339 The total number of birdies made during the four rounds
1,493 The total number of bogeys made during the four rounds
5,180 The total number of pars made during the four rounds
61,000 The record-breaking crowd that attended the practice days at Royal Portrush
237,750 The total crowd that attended Royal Portrush, a record outside St Andrews
1,935,000 The amount in dollars (£1.56m) won by Lowry