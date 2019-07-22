The Open: Some of the key numbers and statistics from Royal Portrush

Some of the key numbers and statistics following Shane Lowry's victory in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

1 There was one hole-in-one at Royal Portrush, by Emiliano Grillo at the 13th in the first round

4 Lowry is the fourth player in the last 100 years to win his first major by six shots or more, joining Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen and Rory McIlroy

5 Lowry is the fifth Irish player to lift the Claret Jug after Fred Daly, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and McIlroy

6 Lowry's winning shot margin

7 The score made by McIlroy and Graeme McDowell at the 18th in the first round and by Clarke in the second round

8 McIlroy's score on the par-four first in the opening round

11 The number of eagles made at the seventh hole

14 David Duval's score at the par-five seventh in the first round

15 The winning score under par for Lowry

17 Lowry's new world ranking following his victory

17 The number of holes parred by Bernd Wiesberger in his final-round 70

21 The number of double-bogeys made at the 11th hole

23 The number of birdies made by Lowry over the four days

Shane Lowry celebrates a birdie on the ninth during the second round

28 The lowest average number of putts over the four rounds by Sang Hyun Park, Wiesberger, Kyle Stanley and Justin Harding (Lowry was tied for 22nd with 29.25)

29 The number of shots Ryan Fox covered the back nine in on Thursday - an Open record

32 The number of eagles made over the four days

Bob MacIntyre celebrates his eagle at the fifth with Andrew Johnston during the first round

32 The highest average number of putts over the four rounds by Patrick Cantlay and Yuki Inamori

36 The total number of triple-bogeys or worse during the four rounds

39 The lowest percentage of fairways hit over the four rounds by Jordan Spieth

54 The lowest percentage of greens made in regulation over the four rounds by Eddie Pepperell

63 The course-record score carded by Lowry in the third round which featured eight birdies

66 Defending champion Francesco Molinari's best-of-the-round score on Sunday which lifted him into a tie for 11th

Francesco Molinari ended his title defence with a round of 66

68 The number of years between the first and second Opens to be played at Royal Portrush

72.175 The average score made by players on the par-71 layout

79 The highest percentage of fairways hit over the four rounds by Paul Waring (Lowry was tied for 22nd on 63%)

79 The highest percentage of greens made in regulation over the four rounds by Lowry

82 Lee Westwood has now played 82 majors without a victory after his 12th top-five finish

87 JB Holmes' score in the final round which dropped him from third place into a tie for 67th. It is the highest final round in The Open since 1966

JB Holmes tees off at the first ahead of his disastrous final round

91 Duval's 20-over-par score in the opening round

150 The number of bogeys made at the 14th hole

164 The total number of double-bogeys made during the four rounds

188 The number of birdies made at the 12th hole

269 Lowry's winning score after rounds of 67, 67, 63 and 72

292.9 The average driving distance in yards at the par-five seventh hole

1,339 The total number of birdies made during the four rounds

1,493 The total number of bogeys made during the four rounds

5,180 The total number of pars made during the four rounds

There were record-breaking crowds at Royal Portrush

61,000 The record-breaking crowd that attended the practice days at Royal Portrush

237,750 The total crowd that attended Royal Portrush, a record outside St Andrews

1,935,000 The amount in dollars (£1.56m) won by Lowry